Nemesis Lockdown review: "A rollercoaster ride of nightmare narratives"

By Matt Thrower
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Much like the xenomorphs that inspired it, Nemesis: Lockdown represents the pinnacle of evolution. Building on everything that came before, it's a monstrously ambitious cooperative board game. It all started because the Alien franchise is so popular. That means there’s a big appetite for board game spin-offs and a...

The original Far Cry is getting an unofficial sequel

The first Far Cry is being treated to an unofficial sequel, thanks to modders. The Far Cry series might not have blasted its way to colossal fame until Far Cry 3, but the original game’s visuals, gameplay, and open-world freedom brought with it its fair share of fans and commercial success. And now the ambitious 2004 title is getting some love in the form of an unofficial sequel.
Canopy review: "Strategic uncertainty"

Canopy proves that card drafting, where you’re given a selection of cards, choose one, and pass the rest on to the next player, is a fun and underused mechanic. You get the challenge of picking a card to try and construct a set, or hand, not knowing what you might get passed in turn. Better yet, you get the schadenfreude of passing a load of rubbish to your neighbour.
Cary Elwes Showed Off A Picture Of His Snake Bite, And I'd Prefer The Pit Of Despair

Cary Elwes has had a long and successful career, although he’s most notable for playing Westley in the 1987 classic The Princess Bride. While he’s got a number of projects coming up, the Saw actor recently made headlines after being bitten by a snake and promptly having to be airlifted to the hospital. Elwes recently showed off a picture of his snake bite, and I’d honestly prefer the pit of despair.
Avatar 2: First Synopsis Reveals The Highly-Anticipated Sequel's Plot

After a decade-long of anticipation, James Cameron's much-awaited sequel to 2009's Avatar is finally slated this year. Pushing a December release date, fans are in for a treat after the sequel has unveiled the first trailer at 2022's Cinemacon, along with the sequel's official title and plot synopsis. While Director...
Disney Unveils 'Avatar 2' Title, Teaser Trailer Release Date

Disney has officially revealed the title of the first upcoming Avatar sequel — Avatar: The Way of Water. According to reports, the title and release date of the film’s teaser trailer were unveiled during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation, with producer Jon Landau stating, “One of the strengths of [James] Cameron’s scripts is they are always universal and relatable themes that he weaves into them.” He added, “At the center of each of the four sequels will be the Sully family. Each story will be a standalone and each will come to its own conclusion.”
‘Splinter of the Mind’s Eye’: The Star Wars Sequel Novel That Shows What 'Empire Strikes Back' Might Have Been

While it seems impossible to imagine now, there was a time when Star Wars wasn’t one of the biggest franchises in entertainment. The ballooning budget, complex special effects, and fears that it was nothing more than a silly kids film caused 20th Century Fox to worry that the original film, directed by a New Hollywood maverick named George Lucas, would flop. Instead, the studio put most of its energy behind The Other Side of Midnight, even going as far as to demand that all theaters that wanted it also had to order Star Wars in an attempt to lessen any potential losses. But hindsight is a fascinating thing, and it’s funny to reflect on 20th Century Fox putting all their eggs in the wrong basket. Star Wars opened on May 25, 1977, in just 32 cinemas. The movie immediately broke box office records and, after a quick expansion into a wide release, became the highest-grossing film of all time. Work promptly began on a sequel, with Lucas crafting a story of considerably more scope than the original. The result was 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, widely considered the best film in the series and the entry that solidified Star Wars as a pop-culture phenomenon with no equal. And the rest, as they say, is history.
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a charming, side-scrolling RPG

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a bit of an odd release. It’s a prewar prequel to developer Rabbit & Bear’s other upcoming game, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, which had an incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign. It was so successful, in fact, that the developer created Rising with some of the money raised.
Marvel reveals Fornite Zero War trailer and preview

Marvel Comics is teaming up with Epic Games again for another adventure set in the world of Epic's highly popular battle arena game Fortnite with a new comic limited series titled Marvel X Fortnite: Zero War which will follow up on Marvel and Epic's previous Nexus War collaboration, which added Fortnite themed back-up stories to numerous Marvel Comics titles.
The wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong has been so excruciating, even other games are referencing it

The wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong is so infamous that other games are now referencing it. Well, one game, to be precise. Earlier this week, a brand new indie adventure-exploration game called Haiku, the Robot launched on PC and Nintendo Switch. Within the game, one Hollow Knight fan found that there's an overt reference to the prolonged and painful wait fans of Team Cherry's game have been through for the sequel, as shown below.
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt post-launch plans stretch "far into the future"

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt devs have commented on their post-launch content plans for upholding the game through the long run. Speaking to VG247 earlier this week, producer David Sirland was asked about what sort of post-launch content players can expect in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt. "We're obviously very invested in this," Sirland said of the new battle royale game, before adding "we are looking far into the future when it comes to your basic overarching planning."
'Disney Dreamlight Valley' coming to Mac in 2023

Gameloft has announced a new adventure game featuring Disney and Pixar characters that will be free-to-play on Mac when it arrives in 2023. "Disney Dreamlight Valley" is a life-simulation adventure game geared toward players of all ages. It's slated for a summer 2022 launch as an Early Access title on Xbox, with a full release in 2023.
Alien: Isolation Companion Book Announced

Alien: Isolation first released in 2014, and quickly became a favorite among Alien fans. One of those fans is writer Andy Kelly, who is hard at work on an unofficial companion book titled Perfect Organism: An Alien: Isolation Companion. Kelly says that he's "obsessed" with the Alien franchise, which is what inspired the book's creation. As of this writing, the companion is 33% funded on Unbound, with just under 300 supporters. Perfect Organism will go into great detail about the game's development, while also discussing previous Alien video games, and why they struggled compared to Alien: Isolation.
Nintendo Switch Sports review: "Really is a social game through and through"

Nostalgia can sometimes be a dangerous thing. As I dive into Switch Sports, I have almost visceral visions of Christmas 2006, with my usually non-gamer parents brandishing Wii Remotes as they took another literal swing at Wii Sports tennis with dangerously full bellies. As vivid as those Wii Sports memories are for many of us, it's now 2022 and Switch Sports has to do more than reignite a few wistful looks back at overzealous family gatherings.
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Obi-Wan #1

Fast approaches the ultimate destiny of one of the Jedi’s most renowned masters!. As he spends his final days in the remote deserts of Tatooine, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes time to reflect on—and record—key moments of a heroic life long-lived. Writing in old leather-bound journals from his hermit’s hut, Obi-Wan remembers his days as a young Jedi Initiate, his trials as a Padawan, the crucible of Jedi Knighthood and the Clone Wars, and some of the earliest challenges he faced as a true Master of the Force! In this tale, Obi-Wan considers a watershed Youngling adventure he narrowly survived on Coruscant when he was but eight years of age… This is just the beginning of his Jedi journey!
