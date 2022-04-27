ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawn Mendes Reveals He's 'Been Going Through It Lately' In Emotional Post

 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes opened up about how hard life can be in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, April 27. The singer, who is gearing up to co-host the Tonight Show on April 29 , shared a moody black and white photo of himself strumming his guitar accompanied by the vulnerable admission. "i’ve been going through it lately Tryna be the best ain’t really doing it for me anymore if i’m honest," he wrote.

The post took an uplifting turn when Mendes revealed that he realized he doesn't need to be the best. "Turns out just being me feels a whole lot better," he concluded. The singer has clearly made an emotional breakthrough and he's wishing the same for others out there.

"I know there’s a lot of people out there struggling, i hope you get the support you you [sic] need," the singer continued. "Maybe some of you are the support others need right now..nothing beats a friend who really sees and cares about you."

Mendes also got real about his mental health struggles earlier this month when he posted a lengthy message on his Twitter. The star getting honest about the anxieties that come with being in your early 20s has been a comfort to his fans experiencing similar emotions.

