Prime Day gaming deals 2022 - here are the best offers so far

We're now entering round two of this year's Amazon Prime Day gaming deals, so if you've got anything hovering in your cart, now might be the time to hit checkout. There are some red-hot deals on games, hardware, bundles, accessories, and loads more at the moment, but they'll start to dry up as we march into the evening. With that in mind, it's probably wise not to wait too long before pulling the trigger.

For our best Prime Day gaming deals guide, we're rounding up everything from cheap headsets you can get for under $25 on Amazon to Elden Ring on Xbox for 24% less than normal . In other words, you're in the right place if you want to get the jump on 2022 Prime Day offers. Whether it's for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, or tabletop, you'll find the best Prime Day gaming deals below. Let's get started, shall we?

It's worth noting that you need an Amazon Prime account in order to take advantage of these discounted prices but don't worry if you don't have one already - you can find a link for a 30-day free trial further down the page.

The best Prime Day gaming deals available now

Amazon Prime | 30-day free trial

Want to access the best Prime Day gaming deals? You'll need a Prime membership. We'd suggest grabbing the free trial listed here. You can then cancel before the rolling monthly $12.99 / £7.99 fee starts.

Prime Day gaming deals - USA

PlayStation

PlayStation DualSense Charging Station | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Want to make sure your controllers get charged as quickly as possible? This will ensure you are never without a charged pad and never have to wait to keep playing. And now you can do it for a record low price too.

Bengoo G9000 headset | $49.99 $22.99 at Amazon

Save $27 - Thanks to a discount of 54% in total, this budget-friendly headset for PS4 or PS5 is a good start to the Prime Day gaming deals. It won't knock your socks off, but if the 67% of user reviews giving it five star ratings are anything to go by, it'll do a surprisingly good job nonetheless.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - That's a huge price cut on one of 2021's surprise hits, and it's now sitting at its lowest ever price. A standout of the Prime Day gaming deals for sure. Want it for PS4 instead? You can get a 62% discount right now .

Razer Kraken (PS4/PS5) | $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you want an excellent gaming headset for your PS5, you couldn't do much better than this. The Kraken is a beloved accessory for a reason, so we'd jump on this offer before it vanishes (it's already started to creep back up in price - it was $31.99 earlier in the week).

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5) | $59.99 $44.68 at Amazon

Save $15 - The newest Lego game is now at a much more affordable price thanks to the Prime Day gaming deals, so grab it while it's cheap if you want a top-tier couch co-op adventure.

Elden Ring (PS5) | $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 - Heads up folks, Elden Ring keeps fluctuating in price ahead of the Prime Day gaming deals. That means it might be wise to grab your copy before it rises any more (it was a few dollars cheaper yesterday). Still, at least it remains at its lowest ever price on PS4 ...



Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PS5) | $69.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The fantasy-themed Borderlands spin-off is another addition to this year's Prime Day gaming deals, and that's its lowest ever price. A bargain, in other words.

PS5 DualSense controller (White) | $69.99 $59 at Amazon

Save $11 - The swanky new PlayStation controller (complete with haptic feedback) has received a rather nice discount for the Prime Day gaming deals. Although it's been 99 cents cheaper in the past, discounts on this handset are rare so this is a good offer overall. (If white isn't your setup's vibe, then the Black one and Red pad are also on offer.)



Crucial X6 SSD (1TB) | $110 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Need some extra storage for your PS5? This 1TB SSD should do nicely, and that's a massive reduction which gets you ample extra memory for under the three-figure mark.



PlayStation Pulse 3D wireless headset (White) | $99.99 $89 at Amazon

Save $10 - If you've not tried the Pulse 3D yet, you should remedy that immediately with this Prime Day gaming deal. Pound for pound, the Pulse 3D is still one of the best headsets you can buy for PS5 and PS4. There's very little to argue with even at its full price let alone this discounted one - this will provide you awesome audio, solid mics, and a great fit and level of comfort.

WD Black SN850 1TB | $159.90 $113.99 at Amazon

Save $46 - This offer brings an excellent SSD for PS5 to its lowest ever price, so you're getting a lot of value here even if the saving seems modest. Want more storage for your console? This is a top-tier option, and the cheapest it's ever been.

Razer Kaira Pro| $199.99 $122.54 at Amazon

Save $77 - Want a good premium wireless headset for your PS5? This one will do nicely, especially with a 39% discount. Excellent audio-quality blend with haptics and a very clear mic, so it's a great option in the Prime Day gaming deals.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ | $149.99 $134.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - While that's a modest reduction in the grand scheme of things, every little helps. Plus, it's the first significant saving on this fantastic PS5 headset and it's a lowest ever price. This makes this deal a genuinely good proposition now if you've been saving for a quality wireless PS5 set of audio givers.

Seagate FireCuda 530 (1TB) | $275 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $105 - Thanks to a hefty discount of more than a third, this is one of the better pre-Prime Day gaming deals we've seen this week. The FireCuda 530 is a brilliant, reliable drive.

Xbox

PowerA Charging Stand for Xbox | $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon

Save $4 - Need a station to quickly charge your Xbox controllers? You can get a 20% saving and ensure your controllers are always charged and charging when not in use. This doesn't quite match the lowest this dock has ever been, but it's still an aggressive price for a solid Xbox accessory. The white dock is also at the same price.

Elden Ring (Xbox) | $59.95 $45.29 at Amazon

Save $14 - You might've heard about this little game in the last few months, and for and good reason! It's fantastic, and right now it's at its lowest price ever. Crucially, it's compatible with both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X.



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Xbox One/Series X) | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Marvel's latest game took many of us by surprise with how good it was, so being able to get it for 58% less in today's Prime Day gaming deals isn't an opportunity to miss out on if you've yet to give one of 2021's best a go.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Xbox One/Series X) | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - If you'd been holding off on Dying Light 2 until it was cheaper, now's your chance. It's never been less than this, so the Prime Day gaming deals are the perfect opportunity to give it a go.

Razer Kraken headset (Xbox/Xbox Series X) | $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This headset's sat at the top of many 'best' lists for years, and we can't recommend it enough as an accessory for your Xbox... especially at that price, and in that Xbox-friendly color. The value here is tremendous, and it's an early standout of the Prime Day gaming deals.

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox/Xbox Series X) | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - No flight-sim does it quite like Microsoft Flight Simulator, and you can get it for 33% less right now. Add a flight stick and you'll have yourself an absurdly immersive experience.

Seagate Game Drive HDD (2TB) | $109.99 $56.99 at Amazon

Save $53 - Although it's not as fast an SSD, this hard drive is still an excellent choice if you need some extra memory for your console. It's reliable and big enough to store practically anything you don't want clogging up your Xbox (here's looking at you, massive RPGs).

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Xbox) | $69.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This fantasy-flavored Borderlands spin-off has tumbled to an all-time low price, so there's never been a better opportunity to try out this game.

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand (Xbox Series X|S) | $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - The charging docks from Razer are solid bits of kit, and while they won't fit two pads, it will charge a pad incredibly quickly. Due to a very respectable 30% discount, you're getting this dock for its lowest ever price. Lovely.

Razer Kaira headset (Xbox One/Series X) | $100 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - We've been using this as our go-to Xbox headset for quite a while so have no trouble recommending it in the Prime Day gaming deals. At 20% less, it's a total bargain.

Nintendo Switch

PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch | $19.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - ThePowerA has always been a reliable source of good gear for Switch, so this carry case (compatible with both the original Nintendo Switch and the new OLED model) should definitely be on your radar. Sure, it's a small saving, but if you've had your eye on any of these designs it's worth noting that this is the first time we've ever seen a price cut.

PowerA Joy Con and Pro Controller charging dock | $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - It isn't often that you see a dock capable of charging Joy Cons and Pro Controllers at the same time, so this option from PowerA is definitely worth a look. We're only seeing $5 off at the moment, but considering we haven't seen any discounts all year that's still a win in our books.

Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack | $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - If you want to make your money go further, this offer has you covered. Two games are included within this pack, and it offers a good blend of single and multiplayer action as a result.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless controller | $54.99 $36.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - This PowerA option has only ever been $2 less in the past, and that (combined with our hands-on experience with this excellent controller) makes it a very easy recommendation instead of splash almost $60 on the official Pro Controller.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Nintendo Switch) | $59.99 $43.49 at Amazon

Save $16 - If you're looking for the the perfect couch co-op game, the Lego Skywalker Saga will do the trick... and then some. This new instalment is a delight in every respect, so being able to get it for much less in the Prime Day gaming deals is excellent news.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond | $59.99 $46.50 at Amazon

Save $12 - This isn't far off the Pokemon remake's lowest ever price, and that makes the Prime Day gaming deals your opportunity to pick it up if you wanted to revisit Sinnoh or experience it for the first time.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 - If you're thinking of buying a Switch or have one already without Mario Kart, you owe it to yourself to buy this superb racer. It's perfect as a split-screen multiplayer game everyone can play together, so we can't recommend it enough.

Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo Switch) | $59.99 $51 at Amazon

Save $9 - This new Mario soccer game has only just come out, so we're surprised to see it drop in price already. If you wanted to try it but were reluctant to spend too much, this Prime Day gaming deal might do the trick.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus | $59.99 $51.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - The latest Pokemon game is a real departure from the series, so if you want to see what all the fuss is about, you've got your chance with today's Prime Day gaming deals.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $59.99 $51.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - The wonderful Animal Crossing kept us sane during the pandemic lockdowns, and it's lost none of its charm since then. We have no hesitation in recommending it if you want a chill, breezy game to relax with.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land | $59.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Sound the deals klaxon, we have a winner. Kirby's latest adventure has only just come out and is already seeing a discount, and because Nintendo games getting reductions is rare enough as it is, this is worth grabbing hold of immediately.

Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB microSD | $234.98 $219.49 at Amazon

Save $15 - Don't have a Switch yet? If you just want one for your own use on the go or at home (you aren't fussed about big-screen multiplayer, in other words), this is an excellent get from the Prime Day gaming deals; the handheld-only console comes with a bonus memory card for storing extra game saves.

PC & laptops

Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini Gaming Mouse | $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Because it's sitting at its lowest ever price right now thanks to a 70% discount, there's never been a better time to grab this excellent gaming mouse. It comes jam packed with features and also includes grip all for this low price point. This deal is a must see for PC gamers this Prime Day.

Logitech G203 wired mouse | $39.99 $29.93 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is often seen as royalty in the budget gaming mouse world, largely because it's affordable but also truly fantastic as a piece of hardware. As such, getting it at this price in the pre-Prime Day gaming deals is a steal.



CORSAIR Sabre RGB PRO Champion Series | $59.99 $37.99 at Amazon

Save $23 - At very nearly 40% less, we can't think of a better way to kick off the Prime Day gaming deals than with this Corsair mouse. It's a budget friendly option for those looking for a high end gaming mouse. It's ultra light weight, coming in at just 74g and has 6 programmable buttons.

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock | $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $179.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $85 - That's a pretty mega saving on this wireless deck. Getting your hands on a mechanical keyboard, which is also wireless and features full RGB functionally, at this price point can be relatively rare.

Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro keyboard | $159.99 $100 at Amazon

Save $60 - While $100 might seem like a lot for a keyboard, few do it better than Roccat's Vulcan range. We're huge fans of this one because of its responsive switches, premium design, and exposed RGB lighting, so have trouble recommending it. It has been cheaper in the past by around $3, but that's still a good price on the whole.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop | $730 $579.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - This entry-level HP Pavillion PC features a 10th Gen i5, and that's not all too common to find at this price-range. Because it's significantly better at handling games than an i3 or Ryzen equivalent, it's well worth a look in the Prime Day gaming deals. Features: Intel Core i5-10400F, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.

Acer Nitro 5 | $840 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $140 - If you want to get into PC gaming without breaking the bank, this is a great place to start. Acer's Nitro range is a good entry-point, particularly with these reliable workhorse components. Features: Intel Core i5-10300H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS Full HD screen.

SkyTech Blaze II | $1,000 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - You can't do much better than this if you want a budget gaming PC for less; it's the lowest ever price we've seen on this model, and you can upgrade its components down the line. Features: AMD Ryzen 3 3100, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 500GB SSD.

Dell G15 | $930 $879.98 at Amazon

Save $50 - While this particular laptop is a little more expensive than the truly budget Dell G15 models, this configuration offers bonus storage space. That makes it a better investment overall. Features: Intel Core 11400H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 120Hz Full HD screen.

Board games & tabletop

Blockbuster | $21.99 $8.53 at Amazon

Save $13.46 - That's a straight-up absurd discount on one of the best party games we've played in years, so don't sleep on this particular Prime Day gaming deal. It's worth every cent.

Marvel United | $34.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Save $22 - Want a cheerful family-friendly game? This chibi-style take on the Marvel universe is currently sitting at a massively reduced price for the Prime Day board game deals, so don't miss your opportunity.

D&D Starter Set | $19.99 $13.29 at Amazon

Save $6 - Inspired by the likes of Stranger Things or Critical Role to start playing D&D? Even though there's a new starter set on the way from Target at the end of July , we'd suggest trying this one for now as it's a superb entry-point to the game with everything you need to play.

D&D Essentials Kit | $24.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - Enjoy the open-ended nature of games like Skyrim? This is a good D&D beginner's box for you. It offers a little more freedom than other starter sets, but it still has everything you need to play as a newcomer.

Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The prequel to Gloomhaven is a more accessible (but still amazing) way into the franchise, so seeing it drop so radically in price is great news. It's had a 60% cut in the Prime Day board game deals, which puts it way down to its lowest ever price. That's a full $10 less than it's ever been, too.

Splendor | $39.99 $25.16 at Amazon

Save $14 - Move quickly and you can get a really enviable saving on one of the better strategy games on shelves right now. Even though it has been cheaper in the past, this is its lowest price since December 2021.

Terraforming Mars | $69.95 $38.55 at Amazon

Save $31 - This is one of those board games that's always popular, and it regularly dominates top 10 lists. As such, we'd highly recommend grabbing Terraforming Mars while it's less expensive in the Prime Day board game deals. That's also just one dollar off the lowest ever price.

7 Wonders Architects | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This more streamlined version of 7 Wonders is one of the best games we've played this year, so seeing it drop to such a low price for the Prime Day gaming deals isn't an opportunity we recommend missing.

Quests of Yore: Barley's Edition | $59.99 $40.70 at Amazon

Save $20 - Looking for a family-friendly RPG? You should consider this delightful option, inspired by the game Barley plays in Pixar's Onward. Besides being more accessible than D&D, it's a lot of quirky fun. That's not far off its lowest ever price, either.

Wingspan | $60 $46.99 at Amazon

Save $13 - You can get this beloved family-friendly board game for a significant discount right now, and because it's normally closer to $60, now's the time to jump in if you'd been tempted by Wingspan.

Prime Day gaming deals - UK

The Amazon sales event has begun, and there are plenty of Prime Day gaming deals to keep us busy. Everything from Elden Ring on PlayStation 4 for 16% less to a Kirby and the Forgotten Land discount of £10 on Switch are available right now, so be sure to have a quick browse in case anything on your wishlist has been discounted.

PlayStation

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4) | £59.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - Of all the Prime Day gaming deals we've seen so far, PS4-owners may have the best of it. This hefty discount on Guardians is the perfect example, and by our reckoning, it's never been cheaper.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5) | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - OK, now we're talking. This is a superb couch co-op game, so seeing it fall to its lowest ever price in the Prime Day gaming deals? A great start to the day, if you ask us.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4) | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - Want the PS4 version instead? It's also been hit with a massive reduction as part of the Prime Day gaming deals, so don't sleep on this discount.

PS5 DualSense controller | £59.99 £46.99 at Amazon

Save £12 - Considering how expensive these controllers normally are, that's a cracking Prime Day gaming deal. That's also a return to a record low price that we haven't seen since May this year.

Elden Ring (PS4) | £59.75 £49.95 at Amazon

Save £10 - We're a bit disappointed that it hasn't been as heavily discounted in the UK as it has in the USA, but a saving is still a saving. With any luck, the PS5 equivalent will also drop in price soon...



Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) | £69.99 £52 at Amazon

Save £18 - Despite being a fairly modest saving, this Prime Day gaming deal makes one of this year's biggest hitters much more affordable. With things being as tight as they are right now, that's no bad thing. We'll take whatever we can get!

Razer Blackshark V2 | £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £45 - As one of our go-to recommendations and favourite overall headsets, we can't recommend the Razer Blackshark V2 enough. Picking is up for just £55 is an excellent deal. This is actually the cheapest this set of cups has ever been, by around £10, so there's never been a better time to treat your ears to one of Razer's finest.

F1 22 (PS5) | £69.99 £57.63 at Amazon

Save £12 - Well, this is a surprise. The brand new F1 game has only recently come out, so seeing it get a discount (even a small one) is enough to catch our attention. Paying £57 is a damn sight better than £70, after all.

WD Black SN850 1TB SSD with heatsink| £257.99 £99.69 at Amazon

Logitech G29 racing wheel for PS4 / PS5 | £299.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Save £129 - Eager to get maximum immersion in GT 7 or F1 22? This is the ideal choice. We haven't seen the Logitech G29 drop below £170 since 2020, so you're getting a solid discount with that £129 saving here.

Xbox

Xbox Series X | £449 at Amazon

Amazon currently has the Xbox Series X in stock. While other deals may have had around £10 off over the last 18 months, it's still incredibly rare to see the console in stock at all, so definitely worth grabbing if you're still in the market.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox One/Series X) | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - That's a huge price drop, and getting £20 off one of 2022's best games so far isn't to be sniffed at. Seriously, this comes highly recommended.

F1 22 (Xbox Series X) | £69.99 £57.54 at Amazon

Save £12.36 - Got a need for speed? The Xbox version of this brand-new F1 game has been slashed in price for the Prime Day gaming deals, so you won't get a better opportunity to get it in the near future.

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox (4TB) | £124.99 £63.64 at Amazon

Save £61 - You can boost your Xbox's storage for less in the Prime Day gaming deals thanks to an offer than drops this reliable Seagate drive to well below £100. Ideal if you want lots of storage ASAP.

Xbox Series S | £249.99 £242.26 at Amazon

Save £7 - Well hello, what have we here? Modest savings are starting to crop up on the new-gen console ahead of the Prime Day gaming deals, and even though we've seen a few bigger discounts in the past (albeit only by a few quid), this is still an aggressively good offer.

Nintendo Switch

Switch Sports | £39.99 £29.69 at Amazon

Save £10 - The follow-up to family classic Wii Sports has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch, and we've never seen it for less than this. Want a multiplayer game you can enjoy with loved ones or something to help burn calories? This is a good shout.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - Considering how recently this game came out (and how good it is), that's an absurd saving for the Prime Day gaming deals. Get on it immediately.

Mario Strikers: Battle League | £49.99 £35.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - Even though it only just came out, this Mario football game has already been slashed in price for the Prime Day gaming deals. Not bad if you wanted to try your hand at Mushroom Kingdom soccer.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus | £49.99 £36.99 at Amazon

Save £13 - The new Pokemon game was a real departure from the series thanks to its sprawling world, time-travel storyline, and emphasis on researching the critters rather than training them. You can see what the fuss is about for less with this offer.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £49.99 £36.99 at Amazon

Save £13 - This series has always been a staple for Nintendo consoles, and the latest instalment lives up to the legacy; it's an essential purchase if you have a Switch, particularly at that price.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land | £49.99 £39.95 at Amazon

Save £10.05 - The adorable pink blob's latest escapades are currently reduced ahead of the Prime Day gaming deals, so now's the time to strike if you wanted to give it a go.

Ring Fit Adventure | £69.99 £49.45 at Amazon

Save £20 - This offer combines gaming with working out, and you know what? It really works. Although we've seen this exercise game go below £50 in the past, that's rare, so this discount is pretty great.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - Look out folks, the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is just four pence away from its lowest ever price. That's a rarity, so don't miss it if you want a more traditional handset.

Nintendo Switch Joy Con (Neon Red/Blue) | £74.99 £57.95 at Amazon

Save £17 - Getting new controllers is an expensive business, so being able to save almost £20 on a set of Joy-Cons is a deal worth paying attention to (we don't normally see them dip much below £60).

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | £84.94 £59.95 at Amazon

Save £24 - Want some Mario Kart in real life? You can get this make-your-own racer for just a couple of pounds off its lowest ever price, which is good going considering its original RRP of £99.99.

PC & laptops

Logitech G203 Lightspeed | £34.99 £13.99 at Amazon

Save £21 - That's a pretty exceptional deal for one of the best gaming mice on the market right now, so we wouldn't hesitate to pick this one up.

Asus TUF Gaming FA506IC | £800 £599.97 at Amazon

Save £200 - We've never seen this budget Asus TUF laptop for less, and because it features an RTX 3050, you're getting a stellar deal here with DLSS and ray tracing on the cheap. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.

Asus TUF FX506LH | £730 £599.99 at Amazon

Save £130 - Because this entry-level gaming laptops is at a historic lowest price, there's literally never been a better chance to grab this budget bit of tech; it has everything you need for 1080p gaming. Features: Intel Core i5-10300H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.

CyberpowerPC Wyvern | £666 £634.80 at Amazon

Save £30 - Even though it's only 5% less than normal, this is still a good offer on a budget gaming PC that you can upgrade down the line; it has everything you need to get started, and you can put the £36 you're saving toward a game or two on Steam. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 4500, AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4GB, 8GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD.

Board games & tabletop

The Mind | £10.99 £8.99 at Amazon

Save £2 - Sure, you're only saving a measly couple of quid here. But a saving is still a saving, and this party game really does come highly recommended. It has a twist, too; you've got to put down numbered cards in order without talking or gesturing at each other.

Codenames | £19.99 £11.99 at Amazon

Save £8 - The original Codenames is genuinely one of the best party games out there, and that makes this huge 40% reduction fantastic. That's its lowest ever price, too.

Exploding Kittens | £19.99 £13.99 at Amazon

Save £6 - If you're looking for a quick and easy party game that'll still keep everyone hooked, you could a lot worse than Exploding Kittens. Accessible, bizarre, and quick, it's a great way to start the Prime Day board game deals.

Linkee | £22.99 £16.60 at Amazon

Save £5 - Linkee is one of our new favorite party games, and you'll get a ton of use of it for your £17. Splitting you all into two groups, it challenges you to figure out the connection between four seemingly random words. It's brilliant.



Pandemic | £44.99 £18 at Amazon

Save £26 - Although it's a bit of an awkward theme considering how the last few years went down, the Pandemic board game existed long before COVID and is one of the best games out there. That's why seeing it drop to just five pence off its lowest ever price is pretty stellar. Trust us, it's a must-play.

7 Wonders Architects | £39.99 $28.89 at Amazon

Save £11 - Yes, we're very fond of the original 7 Wonders... but it's a bit complicated. As such, this newer, quicker, and more streamlined version is the perfect family-friendly strategy. Particularly at that low price.

Disney Villainous | £39.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - We've always adored Disney's Villainous series, so being able to grab the original at such a low price isn't an opportunity to miss. It's not the cheapest we've seen Villainous, but it's still pretty good all-round.

Wingspan | £42.54 £33.99 at Amazon

Save £8 - This superb but chilled out strategy game has taken a massive tumble in price, so don't miss out if it's been on your wishlist (a reduction like this is rare).

Gloomhaven | £139.99 £76.98 at Amazon

Save £63 - This might be one of the more expensive board games in the Prime Day gaming deals, but hot damn if it isn't one of the best. This fantasy RPG has only ever been a few quid cheaper than this and discounts below £80 are very rare, so we can't imagine the offer will last long.

Descent: Legends of the Dark | £129.95 £90.99 at Amazon

Save £39 - As our favorite board game of last year, we've got no trouble at all recommending this fantasy RPG at that price. Thanks to a clever blend of video game and tabletop elements, so seeing it drop by 30% is awesome. In fact, it's never been this cheap; it's a solid £16 or so below the previous low price, making this one of today's better Prime Day board game deals.

Prime Day gaming deals - FAQ

When will Prime Day gaming deals start?

We don't have long until the 2022 Prime Day gaming deals get started - we can expect the discounts to arrive in mid-July. Actually, we're just a couple of weeks out; Amazon has now confirmed that the bargains will officially take place from Tuesday July 12 to Wednesday July 13 . That's a full 48 hours of offers, so strap in.

Although we're happy to know when the Prime Day gaming deals are happening at long last (mainly so we can prepare our wallets), it's something of a surprise. Prime Day normally falls over a Monday and Tuesday, so a mid-week kick-off is unexpected.

Still, at least you can now save the date on your calendars. Which you'll want to do even if it's just to take advantage of free games like Mass Effect: Legendary Edition , by the way - it's being released free for all Prime members on Prime Gaming.

Do I need a Prime membership for the Prime Day video game deals?

Yes, you will need a Prime membership to get the best Prime Day gaming deals. As this name would suggest, the best offers are normally set aside for Prime subscribers. That means you'll need to sign up ahead of the big day if you want to save the max amount of cash.

The competition always offer savings of their own

However, you aren't sunk if you don't have a membership. There are some price-cuts for non-members throughout the sales event, and it's worth pointing out that the competition always offer savings of their own. Best Buy, Walmart, and the rest commonly run discounts on their sites at the same time, and for the most part, they're actually good.

What to expect from Prime Day gaming deals 2022

Elden Ring will hopefully be amongst this year's best Prime Day gaming deals (Image credit: FromSoftware)

While Prime Day tends to be more focused on laptops, Kindles, and Alexa devices, its gaming deals can be pretty good if you keep your eyes peeled. Namely, Prime Day video game deals make up the bulk of the discounts and allow you to catch up on anything you've missed for less. A great example is one of 2021's biggest releases, Deathloop . If previous years are anything to go by (where games that launched during a similar time-frame in 2020, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla , got a massive discount of more than 50% for 2021's Prime Day gaming deals), it'll drop by a decent amount.

2022's big names should enjoy a fair reduction too. Last year's price cuts on early 2021 games like Returnal (which dropped by almost 30%) indicate that we can expect at least $20 off tentpole releases including Elden Ring , Horizon Forbidden West , Gran Turismo 7 , Tiny Tina's Wonderlands , and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga .

Nintendo Switch games could also join the party via Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals , but because the company is notoriously reluctant to discount new games, we wouldn't count on it. Judging by 2021, we suspect console bundles will get the lion's share of attention instead.

It's certainly plausible that a console drop will occur this July

On a similar note, we expect that the best gaming headsets (and other accessories ranging from keyboards to mice) will get major price cuts as well. For instance, 2021 saw the SteelSeries Arctis 5 RGB Wired headset drop from $99 to $66 during Amazon's Prime Day PS5 deals . Because Razer always comes out strong with Prime Day gaming deals on its latest headsets, we'd expect its entry-level Razer BlackShark V2 X to revisit its Black Friday low of $34.99.

Equally, console storage got a boon of offers - including a 22% drop for the WD My Passport external HDD - in 2021's Prime Day Xbox Series X deals . That means you should keep an eye out for savings on top picks from the best PS5 accessories and the best Xbox Series X accessories this time around, with a particular focus on SSDs now that the PS5 can use them. Namely, the Seagate Firecuda 530 has been steadily dropping in cost all year so could return to or better its lowest ever price of $189.99 for 2022's Prime Day gaming deals.

Will you be able to take advantage of a PS5 restock or an Xbox Series X restock , though? It's certainly possible. Despite the difficulty of getting either machine since launch, the Xbox is becoming easier to find and PlayStation's latest upgrade seems to be enjoying more regular drops these days. With that in mind, it's certainly plausible that a console drop will occur this July.

We're more certain of savings for Prime Day board games . Everything from party distractions to the best board games of yesteryear were slashed in price during 2021, including the famously expensive Twilight Imperium (it tumbled to $85). As such, keep a close eye on usually-expensive hobby games; these get the most worthwhile reductions.

Searching for present inspiration ahead of the sale? Don't miss our guide to the best gifts for gamers . And if you're on the lookout for something you can enjoy with family and friends, these board games for adults and board games for 2 players should hit the spot.

