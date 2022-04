Curlers from Wausau are rocking at the National Junior Curling Championships at the Sentry Curling Center in Plover this week. In the men’s competition, Wausau’s Wes Wendling team, which includes John Wilkerson from Wausau and Stevens Point, Chris Kirsch from Wausau, and Jackson Armstrong from Appleton and Stevens Point, is atop the standings heading into Thursday matches. They are 5-0.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO