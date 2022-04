Curlers from Wausau remain in the running at the National Junior Curling Championships at the Sentry Curling Center in Plover this week. While Wausau’s Wes Wendling team lost to Team Kauffman from Blaine, Minn., on Thursday, they remain tied for first in pool play at 5-1. Team members include John Wilkerson from Wausau and Stevens Point, Chris Kirsch from Wausau, and Jackson Armstrong from Appleton and Stevens Point.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO