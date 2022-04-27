ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Razorbacks split weekend between Penn Relays and LSU

By Shawn Price
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA – Arkansas returns to the Penn Relay Carnival this weekend with a crew of distance runners, while sprinters and jumpers head south for the LSU Invitational. At the 126th running of the Penn Relays, the Razorbacks will compete in the 4 x 1,500m relay along with individual races covering 1,500m...

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Aggies Land All-American Arkansas Transfer G’Auna Edwards

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M track & field announced the signing of four-time All-American G’Auna ‘GiGi’ Edwards. The standout spent the last three seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Edwards highlighted her time in Fayetteville with two All-Southeastern Conference selections after placing third at the 2020...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Delonte West officially making return to basketball

Delonte West appears to have overcome his personal struggles enough to resume his basketball career in the BIG3 league. West is officially in the BIG3 draft pool, the league announced Wednesday. The 38-year-old successfully tried out for the league to earn his eligibility. West has had his share of off-court...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katelyn Tuohy
WSB Radio

Road Dawgs Open Series Friday Night at LSU

ATHENS, GA.------The Georgia Bulldogs (29-12, 11-7 SEC) are back on the road this week to face No. 20 LSU (27-13, 10-8 SEC) starting Friday in Baton Rouge. Game times are 7:30 pm ET Friday (SECN+), 3 pm ET (SECN+) on Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm ET (SECN+). The entire series will be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas vs. South Carolina: Game preview, how to stream Friday’s opener

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks look to stay hot this weekend as they host the South Carolina Gamecocks for a three-game series this weekend at Bogle Park. Arkansas continues its string of dominance, as they grabbed national attention by sweeping No. 9 Florida last weekend in Gainesville. That series win was the sixth series win in as many tries this season for the Razorbacks. The Gamecocks have found success this season, but not when it matters most. South Carolina enters this weekend at Arkansas with a 2-16 record in SEC play and has not won a game against an SEC opponent since...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#Penn Relays#Lsu#The Penn Relay Carnival#Flotrack Com#The Lsu Invitational#Meridian Cc#Ole Miss
Columbia Daily Tribune

Mizzou star Aijha Blackwell departs for Baylor, as women's basketball looks for replacements

The four key players on Missouri women's basketball who transferred out have picked their transfer destinations, including star Aijha Blackwell. Blackwell committed to Baylor Friday evening, while the three others have chosen their next destinations in the SEC, Mountain West and Sun Belt conferences. LaDazhia Williams transferred to LSU, Kiya...
COLUMBIA, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs football adds three walk-ons to scholarship

Arkansas football still plans to bring in three more players to the team via transfer this offseason. That’s even after the Razorbacks added three walk-ons to scholarship on Thursday. Tight end Nathan Bax, linebacker Jackson Woodard and wide receiver Harper Cole were all added to scholarship status this week. They are the 84th, 85th and 86th scholarship players on the roster, which is one over the 85-mark limit. The players do not, however, count against the recruiting class, which still has three open spots. All three players saw time on special teams last year. Bax is vying to be the team’s third tight end this season behind Trey Knox and Hudson Henry. Woodard is attempting to crack the two-deep at linebacker. Cole’s primary focus is special teams. Arkansas finished spring camp a week ago and the Hogs open the season Sept. 3 against Cincinnati. List Burks is the latest: Complete list of Arkansas high-schoolers taken in NFL draft since 2006
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University

Comments / 0

Community Policy