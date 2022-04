The Myrtle Beach Pelicans continued their winning ways with two wins over the Columbia Fireflies in Wednesday’s doubleheader. The Birds won game one 5-4 and game two 3-1. Both wins moved Myrtle Beach up to 12-5 on the season while Columbia dropped to 6-11. The Pelicans now match their longest winning streak from last year […]

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO