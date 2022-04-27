Alcohol Awareness Month seeks to increase awareness

A high number of teens and young adults with an overdose involving a benzodiazepine (BZD), like Xanax, or psychostimulant, like Adderall – medications commonly used to treat mental health issues like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders – have a recent medical prescription for a BZD or stimulant, according to Rutgers researchers who say physicians need to weigh the risks and benefits of these medications more closely.
– Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the formation of a clinical advisory board for its home health platform and network of caregivers, CareLinx by Sharecare. – The aim of the board is to help shape the clinical care...
The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This bi-annual event offers free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. In Southeast Texas, drop-off locations include the Lumberton...
The ongoing stress and uncertainty of COVID-19 has led to an uptick in the misuse of opioids and stimulants. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has become a key part of getting those drugs out of the hands of addicts and curbing that misuse.
On April 7, AIDS United announced the launch of the Harm Reduction Futures Fund, a refresh of the mission and vision of its nearly two decades of harm reduction grantmaking. Building upon nearly two decades of the Syringe Access Fund’s support for harm reduction programs across the United States, the Harm Reduction Futures Fund will facilitate funding to community-based syringe services programs—the cornerstones of harm reduction—that desperately need resources to provide life-saving services.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They are working to promote and protect human rights for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Arc of New Mexico offers a series of programs to help drive this mission. Their Advocacy and Education department works to offer advocacy assistance, resources, support, education, and training development to individuals and families within the Bernalillo, […]
Health news about the COVID‑19 pandemic is constantly in flux, highlighting the necessity of reliable, evidence-based health advice for consumers to make personal health decisions. Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on ECG's website. Having spent two years sifting through conflicting guidance from traditional media outlets and social media...
The first experimental vaccine for opioid addiction is now in phase 1 clinical testing in the United States. This opioid vaccine activates an immune response that generates antibodies against the oxycodone opioid. The vaccine may also protect against death from an opioid overdose. Today the United States is fighting two...
Comments / 0