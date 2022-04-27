Alcohol Awareness Month seeks to increase awareness

On April 7, AIDS United announced the launch of the Harm Reduction Futures Fund, a refresh of the mission and vision of its nearly two decades of harm reduction grantmaking. Building upon nearly two decades of the Syringe Access Fund’s support for harm reduction programs across the United States, the Harm Reduction Futures Fund will facilitate funding to community-based syringe services programs—the cornerstones of harm reduction—that desperately need resources to provide life-saving services.

CHARITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO