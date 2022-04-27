ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Alcohol Awareness Month seeks to increase awareness

KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April the mission is the bring awareness and understanding...

www.krqe.com

contagionlive.com

Teens and Young Adults Overdosing on Drugs for Common Mental Health Issues

A high number of teens and young adults with an overdose involving a benzodiazepine (BZD), like Xanax, or psychostimulant, like Adderall – medications commonly used to treat mental health issues like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders – have a recent medical prescription for a BZD or stimulant, according to Rutgers researchers who say physicians need to weigh the risks and benefits of these medications more closely.
KIDS
Lifestyle
KFDM-TV

DEA collecting unwanted medications this weekend

The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This bi-annual event offers free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. In Southeast Texas, drop-off locations include the Lumberton...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
poz.com

“Harm Reduction Futures Fund” Launches to Support Syringe Services

On April 7, AIDS United announced the launch of the Harm Reduction Futures Fund, a refresh of the mission and vision of its nearly two decades of harm reduction grantmaking. Building upon nearly two decades of the Syringe Access Fund’s support for harm reduction programs across the United States, the Harm Reduction Futures Fund will facilitate funding to community-based syringe services programs—the cornerstones of harm reduction—that desperately need resources to provide life-saving services.
CHARITIES
KRQE News 13

Arc of New Mexico offers human rights services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They are working to promote and protect human rights for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Arc of New Mexico offers a series of programs to help drive this mission. Their Advocacy and Education department works to offer advocacy assistance, resources, support, education, and training development to individuals and families within the Bernalillo, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
beckershospitalreview.com

It’s time for health systems to adopt a concierge medicine service line strategy

Health news about the COVID‑19 pandemic is constantly in flux, highlighting the necessity of reliable, evidence-based health advice for consumers to make personal health decisions. Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on ECG's website. Having spent two years sifting through conflicting guidance from traditional media outlets and social media...
HEALTH SERVICES
9News

How does Narcan work?

Naloxone (Narcan) reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. This is how it works in the body.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

We May Soon Have a Vaccine to Fight Opioid Addiction

The first experimental vaccine for opioid addiction is now in phase 1 clinical testing in the United States. This opioid vaccine activates an immune response that generates antibodies against the oxycodone opioid. The vaccine may also protect against death from an opioid overdose. Today the United States is fighting two...
PHARMACEUTICALS

