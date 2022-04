MALVERN, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new details from an official with the town of Malvern regarding the drainage ditch on Scott Road. Officials say the road closed signs have been up for four days, as the workers put the drainage ditch in to help with the draining of the pond on Scott Road. The draining of the pond helps reduce the water level.

