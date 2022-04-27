Adrian Vasquez, New Police Chief

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are searching for a person of interest in an overnight homicide. On Friday at approximately 6:56 p.m., Pueblo police were sent to the 600 block of E. 3rd St. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the scene who appeared to be shot. Pueblo Police […]
FLORISSANT, Colo. — A man is dead after authorities say he began shooting at his neighbors’ homes from inside his own home early Sunday morning. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies received a call regarding shots fired in the area at 415 Forest Glen trail in Florissant. When they arrived, deputies […]
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
PUEBLO, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a car has been apprehended after officers found him sitting inside the stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, April 13 at approximately 11:25 a.m., Pueblo police were sent to the 0-100 block of Club Manor Drive, which is near Parker Pools & Spas Inc, on a recovered stolen car. […]
PUEBLO, Colo. — Look out TikTok, there is a new police department online and it is showing out. Tuesday, @pueblopoliceofficial surprised users with a video of three officers participating in (and killing) the Left-right Pushup Challenge. The video is the latest in the department’s recent attempt to join the popular social media platform. Other videos […]
COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are searching for the following wanted fugitives. TYRONE WILSON BROUGHTON Black Male, 35 years old, 5’7” tall, and 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BROUGHTON is wanted for Robbery, Controlled Substance (2), Possession of Weapon – Previous Offender (2), Menacing, Theft, Violation of Protection Order […]
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the public’s help identifying two burglary suspects. PCSO is asking for help identifying the man and woman in connection with a burglary at a Pueblo West apartment on Thursday, April 7th. The Sheriff’s office provided the below photos of the suspects, as well as […]
The Grand Rapids Police Department on Wednesday released video that shows an officer pulling over Patrick Lyoya and a long struggle between the two that ends with the officer shooting and killing Lyoya.
UPDATE: The Pueblo County Corner has identified the man shot to death Monday night. According to Coroner Brian Cotter, Ryan Alfred Lucero, 29, died after being shot in the 1400 block of Mandan Place. Lucero’s next-of-kin has been notified. ORIGINAL: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after a man […]
Murders of police officers rose by nearly 60% during 2021, amid a wider rise in violent crime across the US, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray. In an interview with 60 Minutes, Mr Wray said 73 officers were killed in the line of duty last year. Murders of all kinds...
The Saguache County Sheriff's Office has released an update to a case involving charred bones found near North Crestone Campground on April 25. On the afternoon of April 27, it was announced that the bones have since been identified as human, determined to be scattered intentionally in the area by family members that were unable to access a trailhead they intended to reach due to a seasonal road closure.
COLORADO SPRINGS — A man lead El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) deputies on a brief chase before being arrested. Just before 3 p.m. on April 20th, EPSO deputies attempted to contact 26-year-old Jacob Nail inside a pickup truck with no license plate near Terminal Avenue and Conrad Street in the Cimarron Hills area of […]
Law enforcement officials released a trove of video evidence Monday in the ongoing investigation of a fatal October shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie.Data files released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office included a video of investigators debriefing Baldwin within hours of the fatal shooting, talking with him inside a compact office. The investigation files also include rehearsal clips that show Baldwin in costume as he practices a quick-draw maneuver with a gun.Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a statement that the investigation by his...
