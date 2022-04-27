ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow's 332-point rally highlighted by gains for Visa, Microsoft shares

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Wednesday morning with shares of Visa and Microsoft leading the way for the index. Shares of Visa

V,

+6.47%

and Microsoft

MSFT,

+4.81%

are contributing around two thirds of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow

DJIA,

+0.19%

is trading 332 points, or 1.0%, higher. Visa's shares are up $17.27 (8.6%) while those of Microsoft are up $17.34 (6.4%), combining for a roughly 228-point boost for the Dow. Salesforce Inc.

CRM,

+2.70%

, Caterpillar

CAT,

+1.74%

, and Nike

NKE,

+0.60%

are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

NBC News

Dow plunges more than 970 points on its worst day since 2020

Stocks plunged on Friday, pulling the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 down for consecutive weekly declines, as traders weighed a raft of corporate earnings and rising interest rates. The Dow fell 968 points, or 2.7%, to 33,992.57 for its worst day since 2020. The S&P 500 was 2%...
MarketWatch

These 21 large-cap stocks have now crashed at least 50%

Stocks soured on April 26, with major declines for broad indexes that underlined what a difficult year it has been, so far, for technology stocks. Below is a list of 21 large-cap stocks that have dropped at least 50% from their 52-week highs. The trading action for the indexes took...
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, -0.77% shed 0.45% to $877.51 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -4.17%. rising 3.06% to 12,871.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -2.77%. rising 1.85% to 33,916.39. Tesla Inc....
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
MarketWatch

Amazon's stock suffering biggest selloff in more than 10 years, is wiping out $183 billion in market cap

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -15.23% tumbled 12.5% in morning trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's. losers, after the ecommerce giant reported a surprise first-quarter loss and revenue that came up a bit shy. The stock, which was trading at the lowest levels seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, was on track for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 12.7% on Oct. 26, 2011. The stock's $360.35 price decline was wiping out $183.32 billion in market capitalization, to knock Amazon's market cap down to $1.288 trillion. The stock has dropped 24.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has lost 10.7%.
Motley Fool

What Apple and Amazon Said After Hours Thursday

Apple's stock had only modest losses in after-hours trading following its release of its quarterly financial results. Amazon shares were down much more sharply following its report. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
MarketWatch

Intel, Salesforce Inc. share losses lead Dow's 612-point fall

Behind losses for shares of Intel and Salesforce Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is in a selloff Friday afternoon. Shares of Intel. have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow. DJIA,. -2.77%. was most recently trading 612 points, or 1.8%, lower. Intel's shares have dropped $3.00 (6.4%)...
MarketWatch

Elon Musk discussed layoffs and monetizing Twitter with bankers during deal negotiations: report

Tesla CEO TSLA, -0.77% Elon Musk reportedly discussed job cuts and ways of monetizing Twitter. with bankers during negotiations for his $44 billion takeover of the online news and social networking site. Without offering specifics, Musk said cutting costs and jobs would help generate returns for Twitter, according to a Thursday report on Bloomberg, which cited sources. As well, Musk floated ideas over monetizing Twitter and increasing cashflow, such as subscription services. During those discussions, he also said that his track record at Tesla and SpaceX are proof he can transition companies and generate financial returns.
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

