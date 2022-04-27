Dow's 332-point rally highlighted by gains for Visa, Microsoft shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Wednesday morning with shares of Visa and Microsoft leading the way for the index. Shares of Visa

and Microsoft

are contributing around two thirds of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow

is trading 332 points, or 1.0%, higher. Visa's shares are up $17.27 (8.6%) while those of Microsoft are up $17.34 (6.4%), combining for a roughly 228-point boost for the Dow. Salesforce Inc.

, Caterpillar

, and Nike

are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.