Green Family Stores is planning a new Hyundai dealership on Stanford Avenue, adding a new, centralized store to go along with its current facility on Dirksen Parkway. Work is planned to begin May 10 on the new 30,000-square-foot facility, which is slated to be equipped with everything needed to support new electric vehicles in the works for Hyundai in the coming years. Green chairman Todd Green said the new store is a prototype for the brand's new dealerships and will be one of five to test out its new format.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO