Today in Gear: New, Notable and Releasing Now

Apple's self-repair program has finally arrived. Revealed back in November of last year, the program is a major step forward for Apple, who is notorious for pushing customers to have their devices repaired by Apple representatives. The new storefront offers, according to a news release, "more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices to complete repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and iPhone SE (3rd generation)." Using the same parts and tools as those in Apple's official repair network, this is a great option for tech-savvy Apple fans to handle small repairs without needing to visit an Apple store (and wait for a technician to actually get around to fixing up your machine). While our Tech Desk has rightly pointed out that this new initiative still will cost some time and money (which may be more or less valuable depending on the individual), the ability to ship back broken parts for Apple store credit is definitely a perk. For today, we're looking at updates on the return of Stone Brewing's RuinTen Triple IPA, a Nike sneaker designed to be disassembled and a smart new Timex dive watch. This is Today in Gear.

