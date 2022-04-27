Today in Gear: New, Notable and Releasing Now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIn "hyper-expensive-how-could-anyone-afford-this" watch news, there's a new record for Patek Philippe’s Ref .2499 perpetual calendar chronograph pricing. Sold by Sotheby's Hong Kong as part of a...

Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Go Into Your Weekend with This Info

If you're someone who's constantly buying things for your pet on Amazon, then you'll want to be on high alert on May 2. Almost like a Prime Day, but for pets, the event will be a 24 hour event with deals spanning categories like food, toys, travel gear and electronics, and featuring brands like Purina, Milkbone, Frontline and Bissell. Learn more about the sale (and the myriad of other perks that apply to Amazon credit card holders and Prime members) right here. To close the week, we're taking a look at a reworked revival of a Doxa Swiss military watch, the arrival of the Dell XPS 13 Plus ultraportable and Satisfy's "Re-Possessed" souvenir tees. This is Today in Gear.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

DOXA Is Releasing Its Legendary Timepiece for a Limited Time

DOXA is an iconic Swiss watch brand dedicated to making dive watches that stand the test of time. With a focus on design and functionality, DOXA has been producing timepieces since 1889, each meant to tackle the ultimate adventure. The brand is honoring its history with a limited edition of its most famous model that's sure to become an instant collector's item. Fifty years after DOXA watches first became standard issue for the Swiss Army’s Combat Divers, the brand is paying tribute by re-issuing the icon. This highly anticipated re-issue is limited to only 100 pieces, so you'll need to act fast.
APPAREL
CNET

Amazon's Massive 1-Day Sale Has Laptops, Keyboards, Monitors and More for Under $300 (Update: Expired)

Update: This discount has expired and most of the items have returned to regular retail pricing. Looking to upgrade your gaming setup, or just make some improvements to your home office? Then right now is the time to do it. Today only, Amazon is offering hundreds off on a huge selection of laptops and PC accessories. You can shop discounts of up to 48% on everything from keyboards to monitors to hard drives, and even deals on laptops and 2-in-1s. This sale only runs until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get all your orders in before then.
RETAIL
PC Gamer

Framework's now selling the soul of its modular laptop and the potential for PC projects are endless

Ever wanted to build your own laptop from the ground up? Or mini PC, all-in-one, or even handheld gaming PC? Now, I'm not talking about picking some parts from a custom list over at Derek's SuperGood System Builders, or Origin PC, or whatever. I'm talking about actually grabbing a mainboard PCB, a chassis, some ports, memory, displays, the whole lot, and sticking it together yourself. That's what Framework is now offering in the US and Canada (via Ars Technica) right now, as it's offering up its Intel Tiger Lake-based mainboards to buy on their own.
COMPUTERS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick

Apple's self-repair program has finally arrived. Revealed back in November of last year, the program is a major step forward for Apple, who is notorious for pushing customers to have their devices repaired by Apple representatives. The new storefront offers, according to a news release, "more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices to complete repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and iPhone SE (3rd generation)." Using the same parts and tools as those in Apple's official repair network, this is a great option for tech-savvy Apple fans to handle small repairs without needing to visit an Apple store (and wait for a technician to actually get around to fixing up your machine). While our Tech Desk has rightly pointed out that this new initiative still will cost some time and money (which may be more or less valuable depending on the individual), the ability to ship back broken parts for Apple store credit is definitely a perk. For today, we're looking at updates on the return of Stone Brewing's RuinTen Triple IPA, a Nike sneaker designed to be disassembled and a smart new Timex dive watch. This is Today in Gear.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. On Sunday, it's gonna be May. For most of us, that means being outside, warmer weather and wilder clothing (and watches, of course). The higher temperatures encourages a broad-sweeping transition from wool socks and sweatpants, leather-band watches and beanies to lighter jackets, shorts, sneakers, fabric straps and colorful watch faces. You'll find all of that below, plus a duffle bag for the road trip you're planning, a pink cardigan and a watch with all four primary colors on its face.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

The Porsche 911 Sport Classic is the Manual 911 Turbo We've Dreamed About

Last fall, Motor Trend reported that three new high-performance Porsche 911s were on the way. The one we were most excited about, however, has finally arrived — the 911 Sport Classic. If you've been dreaming about Porsche building a new 911 Turbo with rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission, well, the 911 Sport Classic is as close to it as the German brand will get. And because that wasn't enough, Porsche also threw in some cool heritage design features.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Safely Take Your Adventures Further with an Inflatable Belt Pack PFD

On the water is one of our favorite places to be, but things can go south – and fast. So, it's mandatory to keep safety in mind whenever you're adventuring. Whether setting off with confidence on an inshore excursion or looking for some extra support on a windy lake, Mustang Survival's Inflatable Belt Pack will give you invaluable peace of mind. The inflatable belt pack offers a discrete and minimal design with a lightweight ergonomic fit that keeps you secure without weighing you down. It inflates via a manual inflation cord that is easily accessible at a moment's notice.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Water-Ready Sandals Meant for Beach Fanatics with Style

OluKai was born out of the desire to create footwear that combines durability, comfort and style for those whose days are spent on the water. The brand's Tuahine sandal is crafted from waterproof, full-grain leather, making it an ideal handsome, all-day sandal. To test the Tuahine, we needed someone who spends more time in the water than on land. Mikey DeTemple was the first person to come to mind. The New York-based photographer is based out of Montauk, where he can be found surfing or sailing when he's not behind the camera.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GeekyGadgets

Garmin quatix 7 smartwatch unveiled

Garmin has launched its latest smartwatch, the quatix 7 and the device comes with a choice of different models. The range includes the quatix 7, quatix 7 Sapphire and quatix 7X Solar. Pricing for the new Garmin quatix 7 smartwatch start at £599.99 and the top model will retail for...
RETAIL
Gear Patrol

The Best Laptop ﻿Bags for Carrying Your Precious Cargo

Packing light feels refreshing. In the face of EDC, do-it-all duffles and big, bulky backpacks, those that carrying simple laptop bags look like minimalists — and the good, tranquil kind, not the trendy type. Plus, to be fair, you can do just about anything on a laptop nowadays: make music, record videos or vlogs, work remotely, file homework for your college classes or waste your small cash fortune on crypto.
CRYPTO
Gear Patrol

These Computer Speakers Look Like Klipsch's Iconic Vintage Speakers

Klipsch has brought the vintage appeal of its famed Heritage speaker line to a set of desktop speakers. The company's new ProMedia Heritage 2.1 is, as its name suggests, a 2.1 system that consists of a pair of powered speakers and a wired subwoofer, and the coolest thing about the set is that they look like miniature versions of Klipsch's iconic Heresy loudspeakers first released in 1957. They even have a real wood finish.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Hublot Just Unveiled the Watch World’s First Fully Ceramic Tourbillion Minute Repeater

Click here to read the full article. Hublot just pulled off a true feat of haute horlogerie. Dubbed the Big Bang Integral Tourbillion Cathedral Minute Repeater, the Swiss company’s new 43 mm watch comes in two monochromatic colorways—black and white—with polished and satin finishes. Like the other Big Bangs in the Integral Ceramic series, which launched in 2020, the two new timepieces feature a case, bracelet, bezel and case back fashioned entirely from ceramic. But what sets it apart is that it’s the world’s first minute repeater to be fitted with a tourbillon. It’s also the first model in the popular...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

HP is having a laptop FLASH SALE this weekend

The weekend is bringing with it a flash sale at HP, and it’s already kicked off with some amazing laptop deals, as well as great discounts on gaming monitors and accessories, printers, and Chromebooks. And if you’re in the market for a great new laptop specifically, this flash sale is likely to have just what you’re looking for, as it features huge discounts on popular HP Envy and HP Pavilion models. Read onward for more details on some of the best HP laptop deals you’ll come across.
COMPUTERS
Gear Patrol

Get a Great Deal on Flower Bouquets for Mother’s Day

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day. You’re probably not going to the florist this year to get your mom her Mother’s Day bouquet, whether that's because you're still trying to avoid pandemic exposure, you've taken a liking and gotten used to online ordering or perhaps because your mom just doesn't live close enough to you. But you can still make sure your mom (or whoever that special lady is in your life) gets the recognition they deserve with a beautiful floral arrangement from The Bouqs Co. And, as luck would have it, you can save 20 percent in the process by using code MOM20 for the next two days.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

Dress Socks Are the Secret to Looking Truly Dressed Up

Spending a little extra on your socks is always encouraged. Bad ones will ruin your day — they can rub, bunch together, rip, or simply won't stay up. But buying nicer ones in bulk won't solve your sock problem. Yes, you need nice ones you can wear everyday, but you need your socks for special occasions, too: no-show socks for when you're wearing low tops and dress socks for, well, dressier events.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

The Ultimate Bathroom Upgrade? Waffle Weave Bath Towels

Waffles are making their way off the breakfast table and into your bathroom, by way of the waffle knit, or waffle weave, bath towel (decidedly not the syrup-covered waffle). The current thinking for towels is that plusher is better. But much like why fabric bath mats are gross, plush bath towels aren't much better. The extra-thick woven yarn loops feel great against your skin, but they're not that great at absorbing water. And because they're so plush, they also take a long time to dry, creating the perfect breeding ground for mold and mildew — drying off with an unwashed towel becomes counterproductive post-shower.
