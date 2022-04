Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The below piece was originally published on March 27, 2020. It has been expanded from the 50 greatest TV comedies of all time to the 66 greatest as of April 21, 2022.] Comedy rules are made to be broken. If all laughter comes from some great psychological misdirect, then it follows that the funniest series are the ones that continue to take the unexpected routes. But sometimes a comedy is memorable because of the rules that it inadvertently puts in place. Some foundational TV series have endured not because they were ratings or...

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO