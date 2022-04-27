AT THE GATES Announces ‘Slaughter Of The Soul’ Summer 2022 North American Tour

Pink Floyd's In the Flesh Tour should be remembered for musical reasons: After all, it's the only time they performed a full version of 1977's Animals, their hard-hitting and political rock opus. Instead, it's famous for everything else: the inflatable pigs, the sheer size of the gigs and, most notably, the artist/fan disconnect that inspired their classic follow-up concept album.
Ringo Starr has added further dates to his upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The legendary Beatles drummer and his band – Toto‘s Steve Lukather, Men At Work‘s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Average White Band‘s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – are set to kick-off their tour on May 27 in Ontario, Canada.
Ratt's lineup has been a source of contention amongst the original members in recent years, but during a chat with Eddie Trunk on his SiriusXM Trunk Nation show, Ratt vocalist Stephen Pearcy offered an update on how things stand and revealed that they had a "lucrative" offer on the table.
Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister are two of the most iconic characters in heavy music and the musicians shared a friendship that spanned decades. In fact, Osbourne revealed in a new interview with Classic Rock that he had spoken with Lemmy on Dec. 28, 2015, just prior to the musician's death.
The Rolling Stones released “Tumbling Dice” on April 14, 1972. Like many Stones classics, the journey to get to that point was a long one. The song began its life in 1969, originally under the title “Good Time Women.”. “It was one of those songs with a...
It seems as if there was very little forethought or enthusiasm when Patti Smith decided to cover Gloria, the bawdy slice of primitive teenage braggadocio that Van Morrison had written in the not-so-innocent days of the summer of 1963, leading up to his eighteenth birthday. Recorded while fronting Them, his...
What do you picture when rock ‘n’ roll is mentioned? What band dynamic, what stage presence comes to mind? More likely than not, The Rolling Stones pop up in these conversations. The band’s lasting influence—in the face of multiple feuds nonetheless—is undeniable and spans dozens of record releases. And we can’t forget Mick Jagger’s explosive performing persona.
Guitar Shorty, a musician, popularly known for influencing scores of blues players, including the iconic Jimi Hendrix, has passed away at the age of 87. According to Guitar World, his representatives at Alligator confirmed his death. On Wednesday, the musician died of "natural causes" at his home in Los Angeles, California.
Sharon Osbourne, 69, lives with her husband Ozzy, 73, and their 11 pets in a vast LA mansion but with the Black Sabbath star's ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease, it's looking like it's all change. The Sun has reported that The Talk star and her husband plan on overhauling a...
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
Late electric guitar great Eddie Van Halen left a “substantial” donation to music education support organization Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation in his will. The foundation will be the recipient of a “transformative” seven-figure sum at the behest of Van Halen, whose donation will help the nonprofit in its mission to support music education in at-risk public schools in the US.
The legendary career of the late Ronnie James Dio just recorded another milestone, as Dio's self-titled band's 1983 album Holy Diver has reportedly been certified double platinum by the RIAA for over two million copies sold. We say "reportedly" as the RIAA website has yet to update with the new...
The upcoming film – due May 6 – is narrated by Tracii Guns, and will feature never-before-seen footage, interviews with a wealth of artists, and archive clips of Eddie Van Halen discussing Rhoads' influence. It’s been confirmed that a feature-length documentary celebrating the life and legacy of late...
Click here to read the full article. Aimée Osbourne, who records music as ARO, has an extensive library of songs she is mustering the courage to release.
“Because I grew up in a known family the sense of protection around my privacy was maybe a little more heightened than had a grown up in a family that perhaps wasn’t as known,” says Osbourne, whose parents are Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. “I think [holding onto those songs] is the constant effort to try and make peace with that and navigate through that as an independent artist that also has the right to...
Kings Of Leon will return to Australia in late 2022, following the indefinite postponement of their planned tour earlier this year. The tour – in support of the band’s 2021 album ‘When You See Yourself’ – will now take place between late October and early November. In addition to their planned shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, the band will now also appear at the Sporting Precinct in Mildura – a regional city in the northwest of Victoria. A full list of dates are available below.
When we think of the innovators who shaped heavy music through the decades, Korn deserve recognition alongside more obvious names such as Iron Maiden, Metallica and Soundgarden. Formed in Bakersfield, California, Korn were, after all, the first metal group to popularise seven-string guitars – the band’s two guitarists, James ‘Munky’...
In an exclusive interview with Metal Hammer, the guitarist reveals he was "really thinking about asking" Arch Enemy to join Tool on tour. Tool guitarist Adam Jones has revealed the band he'd most like to take on tour, and it may surprise some fans. In an exclusive new interview with...
Dutch progressive rock legends Kayak have announced that they have been forced to cancel their two UK dates on what will be their final tour. The shows in London and Manchester in May have been cancelled with the band citing other prog gig clashes and Brexit issues. These would have been the band's final UK live appearances having announced the upcoming European tour would be the band's farewell.
Over 200 artists, including The Who, Aerosmith, ZZ Top and KISS, are taking part in Live Nation’s 2022 Concert Week promotion, which will offer $25 tickets to shows across North American throughout the summer. Among the many, many other participating tours are Alice Cooper, Alice in Chains & Bush,...
Rammstein's new album, Zeit, is out now and, on the day of its release, the industrial legends have shared a music video for the third single, "Angst," and you can read the English translation below. "Angst" follows the title track and "Zick Zack," both of which preceded the release of...
