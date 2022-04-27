Novant Health receives multiple diversity, inclusion and equity awards
By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
2 days ago
WILMINGTON, NC (News Release) — Novant Health has been recognized as a “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality,” by the Human Rights Campaign and one of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” by Forbes for the fifth time. Fourteen of Novant Health’s hospitals have been...
Thirty-six hospitals and health systems are among the nation's best employers for diversity, according to Forbes. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista for the rankings, which are based on a survey Statista conducted among 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The survey, conducted from September-October 2021, asked participants to rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as general diversity. Survey participants who are part of underrepresented groups were also asked to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 employers that received the most recommendations as well as boast the most diverse boards and executive ranks and the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives. More information about the methodology is available here.
