Megan Fox has revealed details of the conversation she had with her son, Noah Shannon Green, about gender identity.In a new interview with Glamour, the 35-year-old actor spoke about her son’s desire to wear dresses and protect him from bullying because of this.“Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is,” Fox told the outlet. “Some of the books are written by transgender children.“Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO