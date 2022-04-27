Redbird netters blank Granite City 7-0

Parker Mayhew of Alton was a winner in singles as well as in doubles action in Tuesday's 7-0 AHS win at Granite City. Alton will play Friday at the Belleville East Invite. (Pete Hayes | The Telegraph)

GRANITE CITY - The Alton High boys tennis team is raising its level of play, according to coach Jesse Macias. And the result, he said, is preparing his team for upcoming action and a stretch drive toward the postseason.

Alton defeated Granite City 7-0 Tuesday at GCHS and is 9-5 on the season heading into Friday's Belleville East Invite.

"Everyone has raised their game," Macias said. "I'm proud of the effort today."

Parker Mayhew, Xavier Carter and Luke Boyd were double winners against Granite City, while Chance Linenfelser and Victor Humphrey picked up singles victories. James McKeever teamed up with Boyd for a doubles victory.

"We have a few tournaments leading up to the (Southwestern) conference meet and sectionals," Macias said. "The goal is to keep getting better."