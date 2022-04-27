Redbird netters blank Granite City 7-0
GRANITE CITY - The Alton High boys tennis team is raising its level of play, according to coach Jesse Macias. And the result, he said, is preparing his team for upcoming action and a stretch drive toward the postseason.
Alton defeated Granite City 7-0 Tuesday at GCHS and is 9-5 on the season heading into Friday's Belleville East Invite.
"Everyone has raised their game," Macias said. "I'm proud of the effort today."
Parker Mayhew, Xavier Carter and Luke Boyd were double winners against Granite City, while Chance Linenfelser and Victor Humphrey picked up singles victories. James McKeever teamed up with Boyd for a doubles victory.
"We have a few tournaments leading up to the (Southwestern) conference meet and sectionals," Macias said. "The goal is to keep getting better."
