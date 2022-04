Walden III High School, a school in Racine Unified School District, and has been named a U.S. News Best High School. The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools. The schools considered are from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Of those schools, nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors. This included their performance on state assessments and how well these schools prepare students for college.

RACINE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO