ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taco Bell Is Celebrating Pride Month With Drag Brunch!

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaco Bell knows how to throw a fan experience party! The Mexican fast-food chain is introducing “Taco Bell Drag Brunch,” a five-city tour celebrating drag culture and the LGBTQIA+ community at select Taco Bell Cantinas across the U.S....

991kggi.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Were you a Taco Bell Mexican Pizza fan? Then mark this date on your calendar

We’re still waiting on official confirmation from Taco Bell that the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza is coming back, a rumor that caused the Internet to promptly freak out and set Twitter alight. I also want to get out of the way, right from the outset, that a Taco Bell spokesperson told me on Friday that they still have no official news along these lines to share. And now that we’ve dispensed with those caveats — if you’re among the Mexican Pizza fans who can’t wait to get your hands on one of these delicious entrees again?
RESTAURANTS
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chain Restaurant Menu Item Changes For 2022

While some favorite foods may be discontinued, others are being added. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:People.com, EatThis.com, CheesecakeFactory.com, Restaurant.com, and Technomic.
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Food Drink#Racism#Drag Brunch#Mexican#Lgbtqia#Taco Bell Cantinas#Wrigleyville Cantina#Nashville Cantina#Times Square Cantina#Opentable
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle)

Taco Bell loves new menu items. The fast-food chain seems to change up its offerings weekly (although it's not that often). During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Whataburger Just Dropped A New Spicy Chicken Biscuit

The fight over who has the best fast food chicken biscuit has almost reached the intensity of the fried chicken sandwich wars. According to Insider, one reviewer tried these offerings from McDonald's, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A, and decided that the chicken biscuit from Chick-fil-A ranked supreme when it came down to taste, texture, and look. While the reviewer found Chick-fil-A's offering superior out of the offerings, It's a Southern Thing disagreed, ranking the chicken chain's biscuit as one of the lesser versions of the meal out there. Instead, the reviewer named Whataburger's chicken biscuit as the best item out there.
RESTAURANTS
Food & Wine

KFC's Mother's Day Deal Is a Bouquet Full of Fried Chicken

KFC has long been a fast food king of bizarre promotional items. Highlights over the years include a KFC bucket hot tub, fried chicken-scented firelogs, a faux-bear skin rug with a Colonel Sanders' head, and, just a couple months ago, a massive chicken sandwich pillow. However, some of the brand's...
RESTAURANTS
Henry County Daily Herald

In Georgia, Waffle House is No. 1 in among chain restaurants

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on everything from our work and school schedules to live sports and even the way we greet our friends and neighbors. Not surprisingly, this so-called new normal has also significantly altered Americans’ dining habits. TOP Data examined the re-rise of carhops and...
GEORGIA STATE
Thrillist

Get Half a Dozen McDonald's Chicken McNuggets for $1

McDonald's wants to celebrate exactly what makes you, you, whether your idea of the perfect fast food experience is dipping your McNuggets in six different sauces or slapping the little crispy chicken nuggets right on a sandwich. Because there's no wrong way to enjoy Chicken McNuggets (including dipping them in...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy