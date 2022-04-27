ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bullets fly during clash on Bronx street: video

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Bullets flew on a Bronx street during a clash between a man on a scooter and a group hanging out on the sidewalk, video released early Wednesday shows.

One of the men was riding a white scooter on Aqueduct Avenue near West 192nd Street in Fordham Manor around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday when he drove through a group standing on the sidewalk, cops said.

The man on the scooter exchanged words with someone in the crew, police said.

Then, a man in the group displayed a gun and pointed it at the scooter rider, footage released early Wednesday shows.

The scooter rider took off, but returned a short time later, according to cops and the video.

He positioned himself in front of a parked car and let off a few rounds just as a car passed on the street, the clip shows.

The conflict started when a man on a white scooter drove through a group that was hanging out on the sidewalk.

The man who initially menaced him with a gun fired back, cops said.

Both suspects took off, police said. No one was hurt.

The scooter rider has a medium build and was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black mask, a dark jacket, a white shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers.

Both men fled after the gunfight, police say.
The other shooter is described as a male with a light complexion, last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants and black sneakers.

