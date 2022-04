Archegos founder Bill Hwang pleaded not guilty Wednesday to racketeering and fraud charges related to the collapse of his private equity firm, which was allegedly behind a massive market manipulation scheme that jeopardized the entire financial system. He was released on $100 million bail. In an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York, federal prosecutors accused Hwang and former Archegos chief financial officer Patrick Halligan of orchestrating a conspiracy to inflate the stocks of publicly traded companies to boost their returns, defrauding the major financial institutions that were left holding billions in losses when the scheme went south. Prosecutors...

