Dunn Loring, VA

Adopting a dog or cat is just one way to help animal shelters

By Ann Cameron Siegal
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year more than 6 million dogs and cats end up in animal shelters, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, which is on Saturday, was designed to raise awareness about the organizations' work with homeless animals. Their main mission...

