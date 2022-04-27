ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

Emmaus senior balances school, sports and cupcake career

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

A local high school senior is keeping busy. When she's not in class or playing softball,...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Bend Tribune

IHSAA football: It's coming to a bittersweet end for this Penn high school student-athlete

MISHAWAKA — Two in the afternoon on a recent spring day that felt more like fall couldn’t come soon enough for Penn High School senior/punter/kicker Matthew Zhang.  It was a day like no other for Zhang, a straight-A student who’s headed to an Ivy League college. Zhang was scheduled to meet someone in an athletic department conference room and do something he rarely does — talk about himself.  ...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Watauga Democrat

NCHSAA approves adding girls wrestling to prep sports offerings, basketball fifth quarter passes

CHAPEL HILL — As the growth of girls wrestling has exponentially increased across the state of North Carolina and the United States as a whole, and on the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association again made history as it sanctioned girls wrestling as a sport in North Carolina, officially beginning with state championships in the 2023-24 season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Emmaus, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Emmaus, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Emmaus, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton boys, Emmaus girls keep their win streaks alive

Easton and Emmaus clashing on the lacrosse field in both boys and girls lacrosse on Thursday. The Easton boys continuing their winning ways, while the Emmaus girls handled business at home. In Easton, the Red Rovers won their eighth straight with a hard fought, 8-5 win over the Green Hornets.
EMMAUS, PA
NorthEast Times

Swift has Ragdolls right back on track

Last year, Janine Swift was the newbie. This year, it’s her team. Swift is a junior third baseman on the Archbishop Ryan High School softball team. Last year was her first year playing for the Ragdolls because her freshman campaign consisted of a pair of practices before it was shut down due to the pandemic.
LANSDALE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sarah Reinert's historic Alvernia career comes to a close this weekend

READING, Pa. - As the Spring sports season comes to a close, so does one historic career at Alvernia University. Sarah Reinert will go down as one of the all-time greats to put the Golden Wolves softball uniform on. Reinert recently just broke the programs all-time hit record. This weekend,...
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cupcakes#Softball#Highschool#Emmaus High
LehighValleyLive.com

A shakeup has hit the boys lacrosse rankings

Two important Eastern Pennsylvania Conference games rattled the boys lacrosse rankings. First, Freedom made a statement with the program’s first victory over Emmaus, the defending District 11 Class 3A champion. The Patriots, however, suffered their first loss of the spring on Tuesday, falling to Easton in lopsided fashion.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Grandmother training for 2nd black belt

An 82-year-old grandmother in Boston is training to earn a black belt in martial arts, and it won't be her first. Stephanie Brooks got her first black belt in Taekwondo at 66. She said that didn't really satisfy her or give her enough joy, so here she is training for another one.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Mom, daughters share love for field hockey

For Cathy Ward and her daughters, field hockey is a family affair. Cathy, who is now retired as a teacher in Edwardsville District 7, was a volunteer assistant field hockey at Edwardsville High School for several years until she got her Illinois teaching certificate. She started teaching in District 7 in 1992 and became the freshman coach as the program expanded. She eventually became the junior varsity coach, working the sidelines along with Tigers head coach Sharon Petty until Petty's retirement in 2006. Cathy continued as an assistant coach through 2012 and retired from teaching one year later.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Morning Call

Emmaus grad opening second Lehigh Valley location of eco-friendly market Friday

A business aiming to help the environment through eco-friendly housewares and personal care items is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. FD Market, a sustainable goods shop and zero-waste refillery that opened in Emmaus’ triangle in December 2019, is set to open its second location Friday at 158 Northampton St. in downtown Easton. The business, operated by Jacquelyn Bassett of Lower ...
EMMAUS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy