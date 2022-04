For the first time since 2018, a litter of red wolf cubs has been born in the wilds of North Carolina – the only place they still survive. From coast to coast, red wolves once roamed nearly all of America. John James Audubon spotted them regularly in his sweeping travels of the nation as he observed, described, and painted the wildlife of this vast land in the 19th century. But by the time the 20th century rolled around, the species would be all but extinct through extermination, hunting, and loss of habitat. Today, in the 21st century, red wolves exist only in a miniscule pocket of North Carolina.

