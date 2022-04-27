Ballard's own Jean Smart honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Click here to read the full article. If CBS comedy series How We Roll is renewed for a second season, it will return without executive producer David Hollander. Production on the Pete Holmes sitcom’s freshman season has been completed but if the series gets renewed for Season 2, Hollander won’t be involved, the network and How We Roll producer CBS Studios said in a response to an inquiry by Deadline.
As Deadline reported Saturday, Hollander, the developer, director, executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming Showtime series American Gigolo, produced by sibling Paramount Television Studios, was let go from the reboot of...
