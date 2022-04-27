ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott 1ST SHOW Since AstroWorld Tragedy Confirmed In Miami

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany have wondered after the Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy happened, when and if he would perform again. According to the a flyer on Miami's famous club E11EVEN...

hotnewhiphop.com

T-Pain Believes Travis Scott Is Ready To "Prove" Himself: "I Know Where His Heart Is"

After making a sneaky appearance at a Coachella party, Travis Scott is returning to the festival arena. Six months ago, 10 people lost their lives during a crowd surge at Astroworld, and immediately, Scott was blamed for the chaos that ensued. Video footage of the concert went viral for months as the world pointed fingers in all directions, leaving Scott to become a sort of pariah in the process.
CELEBRITIES
People

Travis Scott Will Headline Primavera Sound Festivals This Summer — His First Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott is preparing to return to music festival stages for the first time since last year's Astroworld Festival tragedy. On Wednesday, the 30-year-old rapper was announced as a headliner for Primavera Sound's upcoming festivals in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago de Chile alongside artists including Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, and Björk.
MIAMI, FL
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Left More Than $8 Million on the Table by Dropping Out of Coachella

Kanye West lost out on a huge payday. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist gave up millions of dollars by pulling out of his 2022 Coachella gig. Sources tell the outlet Ye was set to receive $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his headlining performances on April 17 and April 24. Though his decision to drop out of the festival was seemingly last minute, sources suggested Ye may’ve been thinking of bailing for quite some time. TMZ reports Kanye’s team was “actively working” with Coachella organizers, but he had yet to seriously rehearse.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Rolling Stone

Kylie Jenner Unflappable on Stand at Blac Chyna Trial: ‘It Was a Death Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner took the witness stand Monday at Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against four of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and it was a sight to behold. The millionaire makeup mogul, 24, was unflappable, filling her answers with drawn-out “yeahs” and “ums” as she became the first sibling to face a barrage of questions over whether she conspired with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian to defame Chyna, her brother’s former fiancé, and sink the volatile ex-couple’s E! reality show Rob & Chyna. As Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, grilled her...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor Turn Out for DJ Khaled’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Dedication Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. DJ Khaled drew several stars to his own star dedication on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, held on Monday on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, was attended by several of Khaled’s key collaborators and supporters, including the moguls Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs; artists Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy and N.O.R.E.; label executives Sylvia Rhone (Epic Records), LA Reid (Hitco), Ethiopia Habtemariam (Motown), Tunji Balogun (Def Jam), LaTrice Burnette (Island), Jeff Harleston (Universal Music Group) and Mark Shimmel (Dick Clark Productions); along with Cool & Dre, Reggie Saunders of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Coachella founder says he was ‘good with Kanye’ pulling out of festival

Coachella festival co-founder Paul Tollett has spoken out after this year’s event to confirm that there is no bad blood between him and Kanye West. West, who is now legally known as “Ye”, was slated to close the 2022 festival, appearing on Sunday night of both Weekend 1 and Weekend 2. However, he pulled out of the Indio, California event in early April, just days before it was due to take place.Tollett now says he supports West’s decision. “I’m good with Kanye,” he has said in a new interview with the LA Times.“I Zoomed with him a couple days prior,...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Future's 'Keep It Burning' Collab With Kanye West Will Be On His New Album

Future and Kanye West have a long collaborative history together. King Pluto recently served as executive-producer for Kanye’s most recent album Donda 2, and in an interview with GQ said he’s even penned hits for Kanye that fans don’t even know about. “Sometimes not getting credit when...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Stereogum

Pharrell’s Moving His Festival To DC And Bringing Along Tyler, Pusha, Rae Sremmurd, Dave Matthews Band, Usher, & More

Pharrell Williams launched his Something In The Water music festival in his hometown of Virginia Beach in 2019. Thanks to the pandemic and who knows what else, the fest has not yet returned for a second iteration, but it’s finally going to happen this summer in a new locale a little further up the coast. Last fall Pharrell announced he was moving Something In The Water away from Virginia Beach, citing “toxic energy” and the police killing of his cousin Donovan Lynch. Now he has revealed that the event is moving to Washington, DC and revealed its 2022 lineup.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Variety

Tyler, the Creator, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Many More for Pharrell Williams’ ‘Something in the Water’ Festival

Click here to read the full article. Pharrell Williams has announced the return of his summer music festival “Something in the Water,” produced by Redrock Entertainment and Live Nation. The festival will take place in Washington, DC on Juneteenth weekend (June 17-19) with the rapper and producer included on a lineup that also features Lil Baby, Chloe x Halle, Lil Uzi Vert, Tierra Whack, Run the Jewels, Pusha T, Dave Matthews Band, and more (See the full lineup below). The festival first opened its stages in Williams’ hometown of Virginia Beach back in 2019, however, the festival has since been relocated to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

