Travis Scott 1ST SHOW Since AstroWorld Tragedy Confirmed In Miami

Pharrell Williams launched his Something In The Water music festival in his hometown of Virginia Beach in 2019. Thanks to the pandemic and who knows what else, the fest has not yet returned for a second iteration, but it’s finally going to happen this summer in a new locale a little further up the coast. Last fall Pharrell announced he was moving Something In The Water away from Virginia Beach, citing “toxic energy” and the police killing of his cousin Donovan Lynch. Now he has revealed that the event is moving to Washington, DC and revealed its 2022 lineup.

