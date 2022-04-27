ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana woman pleads guilty to 3 felonies in stepson’s death

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne woman has pleaded guilty to three felony charges in the death of her 9-year-old stepson, who died in December after suffering blunt force injuries.

Alesha L. Miller, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of a dependent, The Journal Gazette reported. A higher level neglect charge will be dropped and Miller will face a 30-year prison sentence if an Allen County judge accepts her plea agreement.

A probable cause affidavit alleges that Miller beat her stepson, Elijah Thomas Ross, with a wooden “sorority paddle.” He was pronounced dead on Dec. 18 after Miller and the boy’s mother, Jenna M. Miller, 37, brought him to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The Allen County coroner ruled the child’s death a homicide and determined that he died of multiple blunt-force injuries, including a traumatic brain injury caused by a buildup of blood.

Jenna Miller, who is married to Alesha Miller, faces four neglect charges stemming from her son’s death, with her trial set for May 17. She filed for divorce in February, according to court documents.

