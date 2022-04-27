ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmelo Anthony to Voice Character in Animated Series ‘Lil’ Heroes’

By Jolie Lash, Katie Campione
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
NBA star Carmelo Anthony has lined up a new gig voicing a character in the upcoming “Lil’ Heroes” animated series. Anthony and his producing partner Asani Swann, of Creative 7, have also joined the show, from Exile Content and Spanish artist Edgar Plans, as executive producers....

