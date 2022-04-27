ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Air Jordan 5 "Regal Pink" Officially Unveiled: Photos

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most well-supported Jordan Brand silhouettes over the past couple of years has been the Air Jordan 5. In 2020, this shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary, and since that time, we have been getting a plethora of new offerings. These colorways have been pretty unique, for the...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Infrared" Gets New Release Date: Photos

The Air Jordan 4 has always been a premium choice for sneakerheads who have a love and appreciation for the legacy of Michael Jordan. The Jordan 4 is a sneaker that continues to get new colorways and each model certainly has its own merits. Fans are always eager to get their hands on these new Jumpman offerings, and in 2022, the brand has been generous with the number of new colorways it has on the horizon.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

A Release Date for the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Surfaces

Following early looks and rumors, we now have a release date for the Off-White™ x. Expected to release in both “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black,” the takes on the classic lifestyle silhouette are set to continue the late Virgil Abloh‘s partnership with Nike/Jordan Brand. The shoe...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Heritage"

After receiving official imagery, we now get an on-foot look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Heritage.”. Set to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Spring 2022 offering, the upcoming release is centered around a striking mix of “White/University Red/Black.”. Utilizing a familiar color blocking design...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Jordan#Regal#Jordan Brand#Hnhh#Nike Image
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

A Pair of Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Colorways Are Releasing Tomorrow

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. More colorways of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner are dropping soon. The German sportswear giant shared images of Kanye West’s acclaimed Yeezy clog in the “Sulfur” and “Stone Sage” makeups along with their April 22 launch date via the Yeezy release calendar. The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur” dons a tonal yellow color scheme throughout the entirety of the foam upper and down to the underfoot. The “Stone Sage” colorway of the Yeezy...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds The Air Max Plus To Its Growing “Graffiti” Collection

A year away from celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus has recently seen an explosion in colorways. In addition to compelling styles in line with its debut gradient looks, Sean McDowell’s 1998 design has recently appeared laden with graffiti-reminiscent text as have other Nike Sportswear models.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Coming This Year: First Look

The Air Jordan 4 is a sneaker that Jordan Brand will always create new colorways for. It is one of the most iconic silhouettes to come out of Jumpman, and fans are always eager to cop the latest styles. With that being said, 2022 is supposed to bring a ton of new Air Jordan 4s to the market, including this "Black Canvas" model, which can be seen below.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Take an Official Look at the Women's Air Jordan 3 "Neapolitan"

One of the most beloved Air Jordan silhouettes returns in an ice cream-inspired colorway. Releasing exclusively in a women’s size run, the Air Jordan 3 “Dark Mocha” nicknamed the “Neapolitan,” recalls the AJ3 “Mocha” that released in 2001 and retroed in 2018. Similar...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Yoon Shares the AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force in "White"

Adding to the early looks she has already provided, designer Yoon Ahn recently offered a look at the AMBUSH x. Air Adjust Force in “White.” Taking to Instagram, the AMBUSH head shared a variety of images of herself sporting the black/white take on the upcoming release. Continuing AMBUSH’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Zoom Flight ’95 Releases In Europe On May 6th

A relic of the 1990s, the Nike Air Zoom Flight ’95 is finally set to begin its retro run in May after being teased since the tail-end of 2021. Expected to return in original “Black/White/Metallic Silver” form, the pair most often associated with Jason Kidd recently drew attention from the masses due to an unreleased shoe worn by Aubrey “Drake” Graham. While no party involved has confirmed whether or not the Canadian superstar will be using the Air Zoom Flight ’95‘s bulbous, futuristic sole unit for his next NOCTA release, the choice would fall in line with what went into the Hot Step Air Terra‘s design: ’90s basketball footwear cues and all-day comfort. Supreme has also joined in on the 27-year-old sneaker’s retro run, offering the Zoom Air-assisted shoe in a wild blue paisley makeover. The upcoming release’s mostly-two-tone colorway harkens back to the past, while still feeling fresh in 2022, which is no small feat. And though the shoe is no longer the latest and greatest in performance-basketball, it’s still in a league of its own in terms of pushing the boundaries.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

First Look at the Laceless adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Phosphor”

Since debuting in February 2020, the YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN has been released in a sizable slew of colorways, and after being on the market for over two years now, Kanye West is ready to introduce its next chapter. Thanks to IG account @dondasplace, we have a first glimpse at what appears to be a laceless adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Phosphor” colorway.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Chrome" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the most beloved Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 6. This is for good reason as it is the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. This is one of those shoes that continues to get dope new colorways, and in 2022, Jordan Brand is certainly giving it a ton of support, as they should. It's one of those models that will stand the test of time, and fans will forever cop new models if they are readily available.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Electrifies In Bold Blue Sweater, Leather Pants & Pointy Thigh-High Boots Promoting ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Album

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mary J. Blige ranks high in the music industry and in the fashion department. After going off the grid for a weeks, the R&B superstar returned to social media on Monday. Blige set Instagram ablaze as she posed in a bold blue and black ensemble that was fitting for her edgy and chic aesthetic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) The “No More Drama” hitmaker set...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Nike’s First Sneaker NFT Is, Predictably, A Dunk

It’s long been known that Nike was preparing to enter the metaverse, as their plans to craft digital sneakers and wearables were disclosed back in November of last year. And once the brand added RTFKT Studios, the team behind notable projects like CloneX, it was clear they had no intention of phoning anything in.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Rick Ross Shows Off His New Tank With Louis Vuitton Seats

Ahead of the Rick Ross Car Show, Rick Ross took to Instagram to share his latest pick-up. Joining the vehicles the rapper has recently added to his arsenal is a massive camouflage tank. Set to be on display at the event held at Rick Ross’ Georgia residence, the armored fighting...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Footwear News

Steph Curry Strutted the Tunnel in ‘Fresh’ Blue Neoprene Tracksuit & White Sneakers to Defeat Denver Nuggets

Click here to read the full article. Steph Curry may be somewhat of a basketball wizard, but the star player can also work some enviable style magic while off the court. Case in point: Yesterday, the 34-year-old Golden State Warriors point guard practically strutted the tunnel to Game 5 of the playoff series against the Denver Nuggets wearing a seriously “fresh” look. Curry looked poised to clinch the series in an impeccably-tailored neoprene tracksuit — and, spoiler alert, he did just that. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba) Styled by Sherri McMullen, Curry donned a teal...
DENVER, CO
HipHopDX.com

Fendi P Says Curren$y Chops Cars Up Nearly As Fast As He Comes Up With Raps

New Orleans, LA – On the cover artwork to his new Cornerboy vs Fendi album, Jet Life rapper Fendi P masterfully displays the difference between his two rap pseudonyms. The essence of the “Rich ratchet” lifestyle he lives as both Corner Boy and Fendi P is brought to life in the optical illusion photo illustration as he poses in front of his candy red Porshe Carerra in a head-to-toe Fendi fit, while simultaneously posting up on the hood of a clean 86′ Buick Regal G-Body in a dickie suit paired with Timbs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy