The Florida Gators women’s soccer team is going to need a new head coach after just one season with Tony Amato at the helm. On Wednesday, Florida announced that Amato is leaving the program after just one season with the team. In a statement, Florida athletic director Steve Stricklin cited “challenges with relationship building and communication” as as well as a “disconnect” between Amato and the athletes he was in charge of.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO