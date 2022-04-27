New Jersey Lawmakers Want More Drug Testing for School Bus Drivers as Legal Weed Enters the Picture

You can't blame the kids. Experts who've seen the danger firsthand are advising parents to lock up, or keep out of sight, their edible cannabis products. On a yearly basis, the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School is seeing more and more calls related to children who've accidentally consumed cannabis edibles. In 2021 alone, the center assisted in the medical treatment of more than 150 children who were exposed to cannabis edibles like gummies or cookies.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO