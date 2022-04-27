ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

BDB Marketing Design, LLC - 4/27/22

By Morning Blend
Fox47News
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. — Cory Dunham, CEO of BDB Marketing Design, LLC talks about Smarter Money-Making...

www.fox47news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox47News

Financial Strategies Group - 4/28/22

LANSING, Mich. — Brice Carter, CIO & Financial Advisor at Financial Strategies Group talks about Cryptocurrency. For more information please visit FSGmichigan.com/47 or call (517) 347-4337. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere. Sign up for newsletters...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Howe Equipment - 4/29/22

LANSING, Mich. — Matt Howe, owner of Howe Equipment, shares his story about getting started. For more information on the business or products please visit howeequipment.com or by calling 517-315-4157. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Capital Area Michigan Works! - 4/27/22

LANSING, Mich. — Charron Basey and Dorcas Shumake, Jobs for Michigan Graduates (JMG) Specialists at Capital Area Michigan Works! talk about the importance of mentorship for students and their new program launching at J.W. Sexton High School. For more information please visit camw.org. Want to check out other Morning...
LANSING, MI
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Business
Benzinga

E-Home Launches 'Digital Human As Service' Metaverse Customer Services

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) launched its Digital Human as a Service (DHaaS) platform, an AI technology platform for sales and customer-facing services. DHaaS initiative features a virtual digital human customer service guide named Xiao e, providing 24/7 assistance for household services clients in the Metaverse virtual world.
TECHNOLOGY
Fox47News

Advanced Osteopathic Health - 4/29/22

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. David P. Nebbeling, Owner & DO and Dr. David J. Nebbeling, DO at Advanced Osteopathic Health talk about how to feel young again in 90 days. For more information please visit AdvancedOsteopathicHealth.com or call (517) 323-1833. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Skin Boss Med Spa - 4/28/22

LANSING, Mich. — Kellie Minarik, RN, BSN Nurse Injector at Skin Boss Med Spa talks about fillers to help you get some definition and what products they have available. For more information please visit SkinBossMedSpa.com or call (517) 999-0900. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the...
LANSING, MI
Sourcing Journal

Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bdb Marketing Design#Llc#Fox47news Website#Neighborhood News#Breaking News#Severe Weather
WWD

Mirakl Advancing Personalization; Platform Innovations

Mirakl, which engineers online marketplaces for retailers and brands, has acquired Target2Sell, an e-commerce personalization vendor. Target2Sell, through AI technology, automatically vets products and third-party sellers in a way that is more aligned with customer preferences for products they are likely to purchase. The companies said that Target2Sell technology drives...
INTERNET
CNBC

Slack CEO On Future Of Hybrid Work

As we move forward into the great hybrid experiment, managers and executives look to maximize productivity and minimize burnout, data on how, when and where employees are most productive has never been more important. In this one-on-one interview, Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield talks about his company's latest findings and how business leaders can put this knowledge to use as they implement hybrid strategies.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Gadget Flow

LIDOC portable CPR kit is an educational tool that teaches essential CPR techniques

Teach yourself and others necessary life-saving techniques with the LIDOC portable CPR kit. This educational tool has a straightforward design to help anyone and everyone learn CPR procedures. With an app-guided program, the LIDOC is easy to learn whether you are on your own or in a group. As an easy and fun CPR practice kit, it lets you practice chest compressions along with the metronome beat if you prefer not to use the app. Moreover, you’ll receive real-time feedback on pressure depth, speed, and posture—as these are the most important factors in CPR. Furthermore, it uses colored LED lights to inform you if you are performing CPR properly. Its compact design makes it easy to take anywhere, and it even has Bluetooth to connect to the app. This helps you learn the different CPR components in more detail.
CELL PHONES
Fox47News

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park - 4/29/22

LANSING, Mich. — Josh Baker, Zoo Director at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park talks about being an amazing destination the whole family can enjoy. Learn about animals, feed them, and just have a great time building memories in West Michigan at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park. For more information please visit boulderridgewap.com or call (616) 868-6711.
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

United Way of South Central Michigan-Capital Area - 4/27/22

LANSING, Mich. — Merry Donn, Fund Development Associate at United Way of South Central Michigan - Capital Area talks about the upcoming Women United Lighting the Path Luncheon on Wednesday May 4th at Huntington Club at Spartan Stadium. For more information please visit micauw.org or call (517) 203-5000. Want...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy