ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

MAGA supporter who defaced Pride mural told to write essay on Pulse nightclub shooting

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Sbrs_0fLp9ptL00

A Florida man has been ordered to write a 25-page essay on the deadly shooting at Orlando ’s Pulse nightclub after he admitted to damaging a LGBT + mural.

Alexander Jerich, 20, used his father’s white truck to burn tyre marks into an LGBT+ mural in Delray Beach during the June 2021 incident, which occurred just days into Pride month last year.

A video showed him damaging the painted mural with a truck adorned with a blue “All Aboard the Trump Train” flag which could be seen on the back, with the footage eventually leading to his arrest.

Mr Jerich, of Lake Worth, was taking part in a parade for the former Republican’s president’s birthday when he decided to damage the mural celebrating the LGBT+ community, a court heard.

Speaking during a hearing , Judge Scott Suskauer asked the Trump supporter to write an essay on the deadly shooting at Pulse to learn why members of the LGBT+ community were targeted in the attack that killed 49 individuals.

“I want your own brief summary of why people are so hateful and why people lash out against the gay community,” said the judge to Mr Jerich, who allegedly did not know what the Pride rainbow meant when he carried out the act of vandalism, according to the The Palm Beach Post .

The 25-page essay on the Pulse nightclub shooting is reportedly due by 8 June, when Mr Jerich is scheduled to appear in court again for his sentencing. He has already pleaded guilty to charges of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanour reckless driving, in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZuzw_0fLp9ptL00

Prosecutors are asking for 30 days in jail, community service and five years of probation, while defence attorneys argue for only community service and three years of probation, according to The Associated Press.

Local LGBT+ groups have however refused requests from the court to take on Mr Jerich as a volunteer, The Post reported, with Human Rights Council president Rand Hoch telling the judge in an impact statement: “They don’t want the defendant anywhere near our organisation or our missions”.

“He was not just a young man fooling around with his truck. Jerich sought to make a very public statement against the LGBTQ+ community. And he did,” Mr Hoch added, according to Buzzfeed News . “At a welcoming public venue representing inclusion, Jerich literally left marks of hate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTUzE_0fLp9ptL00

Mr Hoch added in an interview with The New York Times on Tuesday: “I went in there prepared to be disappointed and I came out impressed. It will be interesting to see what the ultimate punishment is.”

Mr Jerich meanwhile appeared to cry in court on Thursday and said: “I’ve had problems in the past with fitting in. I was just trying to fit in and be accepted,” reported The Post. His father also reportedly spoke of his son’s troubles.

The mural in Delray Beach was repainted last year.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Voices: Why do people take so much pleasure in attacking Amber Heard?

People seem to love a story where a person who we might traditionally think of as a victim is instead cast as the perpetrator. False rape accusations, female-on-male domestic violence, “anti-white discrimination”; stories like these are shared and pored over with a sense of glee that you don’t really see in the tens of thousands of cases where the roles are reversed.One of the more famous examples of this from the past few years was the 2019 case of African American actor Jussie Smollett, who in early 2019 claimed that he had been assaulted by two masked men in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pulse Nightclub#Maga#Mural#Violent Crime#Lgbt#Pride#Republican#The The Palm Beach Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: The far-right’s repulsive ‘groomer’ attack is a clarion call for violence

Earlier this month, Sen. Lana Theis (R-Brighton) used her invocation on the Senate dais to launch a political tirade that children are “under attack” from “forces that desire things for them other than what their parents would have them see and hear and know.” That prompted walkouts from some Democratic senators, so Theis saw an […] The post Susan J. Demas: The far-right’s repulsive ‘groomer’ attack is a clarion call for violence appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

The Independent

627K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy