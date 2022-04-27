ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING THREAT AT KEY WEST HIGH SCHOOL

By Mandy Miles
 2 days ago

A worrisome message from school district officials alerted parents on April 22 that a "hold in place" order had been enacted at all Lower Keys schools while police investigated a report of a "possible school threat." The hold-in-place order, which allows instruction to continue but restricts...

