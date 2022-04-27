ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kan. man convicted in wife's killing still fighting to overturn verdict

 2 days ago
KINGMAN — A Kansas man convicted of killing his wife, then setting their home on fire has filed a petition for review after his civil motion was denied by the Kansas Court of Appeals in February. Brett Seacat, 46, was found...

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

