Plano, TX

The Liam McNeeley Blog: New College Interest, Chat with Coaches, Obi-Wan Kenobi and More

By Liam McNeeley
 2 days ago

McNeeley's dominant start to the spring has everyone from Duke to Indiana picking up their interest.

Liam McNeeley is one of the top players in the 2024 class and recently led John Paul II (Plano, Texas) to a state title. Now, McNeeley, who has already won a gold medal with USA Basketball, is dominating the competition in the Nike EYBL. That consistency has everyone from Stanford, Duke, Kansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Baylor, among many others, all giving chase. Now he’s has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling his hoops and personal life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Liam and I’m back here with my blog!

Well, we finished up our second session in the Nike EYBL this past weekend and, even though we didn’t do as well as we had hoped, this is my favorite time of year.

So far in EYBL, I have averaged 22 points and eight rebounds. One of the main areas I’m really focusing on is my on-ball defense. I want to pressure those smaller guards and force more turnovers.

I’m also working on gaining weight and getting stronger too. Right now, I’m up to 200 pounds, but I want to get up to 215 or 220.

It’s been fun seeing the coaches out at the events! I always love to see them on the sidelines, but I try and remember to stay focused and not let that affect me.

I’ve picked up a lot more interest this spring hearing from Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan, and Notre Dame since the first session. I was excited to receive offers from Indiana and SMU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dh3wc_0fLp9J5R00
Liam McNeeley led John Paul to a state title after a dominant sophomore season.

Merix Alexander

I’ve been able to have conversations with everyone from Coach Woodson at Indiana to Coach Jefferson at Duke to Coach Beard at Texas to Coach Drew at Baylor. I just like getting to know these guys and building the relationships.

Backing up to my high school season, we finished with the state title so that’s something I’m really proud of. The state tournament was the best basketball our team played all year, so it was great timing! Haha!

After winning state, I went to the USA Camp in New Orleans and it was a great experience. Every time I go to USA Basketball Camp I learn so much playing with that level of talent and being coached by those coaches. We also got to go to the Final Four games which was amazing!

I’m still in school, so that means I’m getting hammered with homework with all the travel I’ve got going on. I’m loving my History class right now and I’m keeping all of my grades up, so that’s good.

Right now, I’m mostly listening to Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Lil Double O, and Drake always of course!

I’ll tell you guys I’m a big Star Wars nerd, so I can’t wait for the new series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” to start!

Of course, I’m watching the NBA Playoffs and I’ve got the Dallas Mavs winning the title! I’ve been a Mavs fan since I can remember! I was at Game 5 and I have all of the confidence in the world in Luka (Doncic) and the whole organization.

OK, guys I’ve got to get going, but thanks for checking out my blog and I’ll see you next time.

