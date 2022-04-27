ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Scottish Government should release legal advice on indyref2, commissioner rules

By Neil Pooran
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhpDN_0fLp9Dn500

The Scottish Government should publish legal advice it received about a second independence referendum, the information commissioner has ruled.

Daren Fitzhenry, the Scottish Information Commissioner, said disclosing some of the advice would “significantly enhance public debate on this issue”.

He said ministers’ decision to release legal advice they received around the Alex Salmond case had already affected the convention that such advice to ministers remained private.

It follows a Freedom of Information request from The Scotsman newspaper, which asked for any legal advice provided to ministers on the topic of a second independence referendum in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GUhdF_0fLp9Dn500

The Government refused, saying doing so would breach legal professional privilege.

The case was appealed to the information commissioner in April 2021, who has now released his ruling.

Mr Fitzhenry’s decision states: “The ministers also argued that a claim to confidentiality in legal proceedings could be maintained because the withheld information was only shared between the Scottish Government and its legal advisers.

“Therefore, the information remained confidential at the time they responded to the applicant’s request and requirement for review and this remained the case.”

Disclosing this information would significantly enhance public debate

Daren Fitzhenry

The newspaper argued, in recent months, the Government had dispensed with the tradition of keeping legal advice private, releasing several pages of advice around the Alex Salmond harassment complaints scandal.

Mr Fitzhenry continued: “While the ministers have expressed concern that disclosure of legal advice in this case would have the effect of future legal advice being more circumspect or less effective, the commissioner acknowledges the point made by the applicant that the ministers’ own decision to disclose legal advice relating to the Alex Salmond case has already created such an environment.”

Issuing his decision, Mr Fitzhenry said there were some exceptions to the convention of not disclosing legal advice.

He said: “Given the fundamental importance of Scotland’s future constitutional relationship to all individuals living in Scotland, and its fundamental importance to political and public debate at the time of the request and requirement for review, the commissioner is satisfied that disclosing this information would significantly enhance public debate on this issue.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1Lcm_0fLp9Dn500

The Scottish Government plans to publish a Bill which would allow Holyrood to schedule another independence vote, but opponents have questioned whether it has the legal power to do so.

The issue was raised in the Scottish Parliament last month, with Constitution Secretary, Angus Robertson , repeatedly refusing to confirm if legal advice had been sought.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants a second independence referendum to take place by the end of 2023.

Responding to the information commissioner’s decision, a spokesman for the Government said: “We have received the decision from the Scottish Information Commissioner and are considering its terms.

“However, we are clear the Scottish Government has acted lawfully in its application of freedom of information legislation.

“There is a long-standing convention, observed by UK Governments and Scottish Governments, that government does not disclose legal advice, including whether law officers have, or have not, advised on any matter, except in exceptional circumstances.

“The content of any such advice is confidential and subject to legal professional privilege. This ensures that full and frank legal advice can be given.”

Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross, said: “This is a devastating rebuke to the unacceptable culture of secrecy at the top of the SNP Government.

“The advice given to ministers on the legal validity of a second independence referendum is demonstrably in the public interest and the information commissioner is right to rule that withholding it was unlawful.

“If the SNP are going to devote large sums of public money deploying civil servants to work on a divisive referendum that the majority of Scots don’t want, we are entitled to know the legal advice they have been given.”

Scottish Labour MSP, Sarah Boyack, said: “The public have a right to see this information about their future and the SNP must release it right away but, more importantly, they must stop wasting time, energy and money on this separatist distraction.

“People in Scotland need their Government to be focused on recovering from the pandemic and tackling the cost of living crisis – not tying themselves in legal knots in an attempt to hide the holes in their case for a divisive referendum.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6naO_0fLp9Dn500

On Wednesday, Mr Robertson gave evidence to the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales.

He said: “Wales is having its own constitutional discussion, to which I am happy to contribute today.

“That, of course, is a matter for the people of Wales but the Scottish Government is clear that the best future for Scotland is to become an independent country and the opportunity to enter into an equal partnership with the rest of the UK.

“As the Welsh Government says, the UK is a voluntary association of nations.

“The people of Scotland, therefore, have the right to decide their own future, particularly given the huge and damaging impact of Brexit.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Care home Covid ruling could prompt Scottish legal cases

Families who lost loved ones to Covid-19 in Scottish care homes are considering legal action following a ruling in England. UK government policies on discharging untested patients from hospital at the start of the Covid pandemic were ruled unlawful at the High Court in London. The case applied to England...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Nicola Sturgeon is facing a Scottish census shambles as 700,000 households are warned they will get £1,000 fines for failing to fill out their forms amid anger at 'political-skewed' questions and a Covid delay

Hundreds of thousands of Scots are being warned they face a fine of up to £1,000 if they fail to fill in their census form by the end of the month. Officials figures released this week revealed 700,000 householders across Scotland have yet to submit their return, which is a legal requirement.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Angus Robertson
Person
Sarah Boyack
Person
Alex Salmond
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Council plans legal challenge to proposed asylum centre in Yorkshire village

A council is preparing a legal challenge to Government plans to house asylum seekers at a former RAF base in a North Yorkshire village.Ministers announced this month that a new reception centre would be opened in Linton-on-Ouse.The plans would see up to 1,500 asylum seekers placed in the accommodation and processing centre.Hambleton District Council says it has now asked lawyers to start mounting a legal challenge to the proposal.Dr Justin Ives, the council’s chief executive, said the decision had been made after the Government’s decision to “press ahead” with the plans despite a “lack of consultation” with residents.Statement in response to...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Boris Johnson threatens to privatise Passport Office

Boris Johnson has threatened to privatise the Passport Office if it does not start delivering better value for money, a source has said. During a cabinet meeting, the PM is understood to have told ministers the high cost of services was affecting families ahead of the summer holidays. Mr Johnson...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Parliament#Scottish Labour#Scottish Independence#Scottish People#The Scottish Government#Scotsman
BBC

Hambleton Council plans legal fight against asylum centre

A council is preparing legal action against a proposed asylum centre after an MP said the Home Office intends to "press ahead" despite local opposition. Government plans to house 1,500 people at RAF Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, have been criticised over a lack of consultation. Dr Justin Ives, from Hambleton...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'We've asked to come back, but been told to wait': Workers at Cambridgeshire County Council say they are becoming 'de-skilled' because they are 'forced to work from home' as its new £18m HQ lies empty due to 'Covid social distancing rules'

Council workers have urged bosses to let them come back to work at their new multi million pound headquarters but have been told they are not allowed because of lingering Covid guidelines, it has been claimed. New Shire Hall, the newly built headquarters of Cambridgeshire County Council, was opened last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Is Wales following Scotland in a bid for independence?

Wales – poor, peripheral, reliably Labour voting – does not really figure in the political imaginations of Britain’s chattering class. To the extent that its politics are noticed at all, it is largely through the prism of expectations generated by developments in other parts of the UK.
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel accused of ‘hypocrisy’ over plans to place asylum seekers on RAF site in rural village

Priti Patel has been accused of “hypocrisy” over her department’s plan to place asylum seekers in a rural Yorkshire village two years after she claimed they should not be placed in her own constituency because it was not a “major conurbation”.The home secretary announced plans last week to open the UK’s first bespoke asylum reception centre, set to house upwards of 500 people while their claims are considered, at a former RAF site in Linton-on-Ouse, which has a population of 1,200 and is 10 miles from the nearest town.But charities and the village’s Tory MP have said the move is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Carers should be paid more to tackle staffing crisis, advisers tell Government

Carers should be paid a higher minimum wage and made permanently eligible for work visas under immigration rules to help tackle staff shortages, according to Government advisers.The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which briefs ministers on immigration policy, urged the Government to adopt a string of recommendations “as soon as possible” in order to “alleviate the challenges facing the social care sector”.However, the body warned immigration “cannot be a silver bullet” to solve “fundamental” problems in the industry, such as “increased demand for care, high vacancy rates and poor terms and conditions of employment compared to competing occupations”.There are other things...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Ukraine: Wigan councillor 'disappointed' by flag burning

Two Ukrainian flags which were being displayed to show an area's solidarity with the war-torn country have been burnt in a "disappointing" attack, a councillor has said. Paul Blay said the flags, which had been put up on Morris Street in Hindley, Wigan, were damaged overnight. He said it was...
SOCIETY
BBC

Covid self-isolation guidance to end in Scotland

Self-isolation guidance is to end this weekend for people in Scotland who have Covid-19 or symptoms of the virus. From Sunday, public health advice will change to a "stay at home" message for people who feel unwell or have a fever. They will no longer be advised to take a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Tain family ends more than two years self isolation

Two seven-year-old twins have finally emerged from Covid lockdown to be reunited with family they have not seen in more than two years. Brother and sister Orin and Olivia Arthur have Pompe disease, which affects organs such as the heart and lungs. They have been shielding with their parents at...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

627K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy