Orange City man jailed for Casey's theft

HULL, Iowa -- Two people were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision at a highway intersection near Hull. The crash occurred at 10:33 a.m. at the intersection of 310th Street and U.S. Highways 18/75 northwest of Hull. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Suzanne Barron, 56, of Sioux City, was westbound in a Dodge Caravan on 310th Street and failed to stop at the intersection with U.S. 75. A southbound semitrailer on U.S. 75 driven by Jamie Hueschen, 46, of Sioux City, struck Barron's van on the passenger side. Both vehicles left the intersection, and Barron's van overturned, coming to rest on the driver's side.

