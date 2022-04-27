ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

Police Investigating Overnight Shooting in Penn Hills

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PENN HILLS, PA – A man was shot overnight on McFarlane Drive in Penn...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Penn Hills, PA
Penn Hills, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Man sentenced to 40 years in deadly drive-by shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty in a second fatal drive-by shooting and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.Justin Howard Groff, 31, of Hurricane entered a guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree murder in Cabell County Court in the death of Toni Lynn Cremeans, news outlets reported.Cremeans was found in the front seat of a vehicle in Culloden with gunshot wounds on Dec. 8, 2020, and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities have said.Groff pleaded guilty in February in the shooting death of John Glaspell, who was found fatally shot outside Maury Village Apartment in Putnam County the day before Cremeans was shot, WSAZ-TV reported. His sentencing in that case is scheduled for June 2.Authorities have said evidence including Facebook messages and shell casings led to the charges against Groff.Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese said at the time of Groff's arrest that the suspect appeared to have had a "vendetta against the two victims" because he blamed them for his girlfriend's drug overdose.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy