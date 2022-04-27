ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Can Antibiotics Make Childhood Vaccines Less Effective?

By Eileen Conroy
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xsk1t_0fLp7oku00

If your child has ever had strep throat, an ear infection, or pink eye, chances are their doctor has prescribed antibiotics to help treat it. Antibiotics are medications that kill off bacterial infections either by destroying harmful bacterial cells or inhibiting their ability to multiply (via WebMD ).

While antibiotics are incredibly effective at treating bacterial infections and have saved many lives, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 1 out of every 3 prescriptions for antibiotics is not necessary due to the fact that it is prescribed for viral infections, rather than bacterial ones. This is incredibly concerning, considering that the overuse of antibiotics can create resistance in the body, thereby rendering future antibiotic use less effective (via the Mayo Clinic ). A new study has now come out further highlighting the dangers of antibiotic overuse and questioning whether or not they may also cause vaccines to lose their effectiveness.

The Link Between Vaccines And Antibiotic Use

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHOnZ_0fLp7oku00

A 2022 study published in Pediatrics suggests that vaccines may be less effective in children who were more frequently given antibiotics when they were under 2 years of age. The study was conducted from 2006-2016 and examined 560 children between 6-24 months of age. Researchers measured antibody levels from a handful of vaccines given to the children, namely the diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis (DTaP) vaccine, inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), and the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV). They then compared antibody levels to antibiotic use and found that children who were given more antibiotics over time had lower overall antibody levels. These findings are concerning because the levels of antibodies within your system indicate the level of protection your body has against certain diseases, per Healthline .

Being judicious with your child's antibiotic use can go a long way. "Most infections are viral and a lot of times a doctor will feel pressured by a parent to give an antibiotic even though there is no need for it," pediatrician Dr. Gina Posner explained to Healthline. It may feel constructive to give your child antibiotics for an illness, but be sure to discuss the pros and cons with your pediatrician.

Read this next: Celebrities Who Experienced Major Health Scares

Comments / 0

Related
Science News

Antibiotics diminish babies’ immune response to key vaccines

Taking antibiotics in the first two years of life can prevent babies from developing a robust immune response to certain vaccines. The new finding provides another cautionary tale against overusing antibiotics, researchers say. Babies get immunized in their first six months, and receive booster doses in their second year, to...
HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

U.S. and other countries looking for cause of hepatitis infections in children

The United States and several other countries are investigating an increase of hepatitis infections in young children. Since November 2021, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are probing illnesses of nine children less than 10 years old. These children had symptoms of...
ALABAMA STATE
contagionlive.com

Longer Intervals Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Leads to Higher Antibody Levels

One study, presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), found waiting longer in between the first and second Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses boosted immune response 9-fold. The current mRNA vaccines approved in the US, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, both require 2 doses for a primary vaccination series....
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibiotics#Cdc#Hib Vaccine#Pertussis Vaccine#Webmd#The Mayo Clinic#Pediatrics
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

The 1 in 10 U.S. doctors with reservations about vaccines could be undermining the fight against COVID-19

American attitudes toward scientific expertise have become increasingly contentious in recent years. But many people across the political spectrum still place high levels of trust in their personal physicians. Correspondingly, both popular media and public health officials have encouraged physicians to serve as strong advocates for COVID-19 vaccination. At the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Effectiveness of Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Shot May Drop from 85% to 55% After 3 Months

Researchers analyzed over 11,000 hospital admissions and emergency department visits to see how effective COVID-19 vaccines prevent illness. They found that the three doses of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are very effective at preventing hospitalizations initially. While that high level of efficacy wanes, experts say the vaccines still provide...
INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Moderna’s vaccine for kids under 6 now with FDA for authorization

In a move highly anticipated by parents the country over, Moderna announced Thursday that it has requested FDA authorization for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months to 2 years, and 2 years to under 6 years. Further Reading. If the Food and Drug Administration issues an emergency use...
HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
49K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy