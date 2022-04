This week, Big Tech firms were in the spotlight again — and not only because it is earnings season, but also because Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s $44 billion offer. Regulators quickly reminded him that Twitter will have to respect new EU content moderation rules. Crypto still divides regulators: some of them still compare it with the “wild west” while others embrace it. In the U.S., the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) told lawmakers that he is planning to do more on open banking, may change credit card rules and will look closely at how tech giants operate in finance.

