Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski says no red flags were raised in a meeting with the FBI on Wednesday to discuss security concerns regarding the proposed Fufeng project. The meeting was called to address questions raised by some opponents about the company’s ties to China and the proximity to the Grand Forks Air Force Base. Bochenski tells KNOX the briefing including things to look out for in into the future and to stress the agency is there as a resource and a partner.

1 DAY AGO