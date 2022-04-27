ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

SCCF reports Sanibel’s first loggerhead nest of the season

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
Photo: SCCF

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation is reporting its first loggerhead sea turtle nest of the season.

The nest was spotted on Sanibel, ironically on the same day the first nest of the 2021 season was spotted.

Photo: SCCF

Yellow stakes and tape have been installed to keep the public away from the precious nests.

Photo: SCCF

A reminder to beachgoers and people living along the beach, keep your lights out to let the turtles work in the dark.

It’s also a good reminder to fill in any holes, take your beach furniture in and toss your trash in its proper place.

ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

