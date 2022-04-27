ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Judge to hear arguments from Cruz attorneys after jury mix-up

By WPTV - Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys and potential jurors are back in court Wednesday as jury selection in the sentencing for the Parkland school gunman continues. Judge Elizabeth Scherer is expected to hear arguments from Nikolas Cruz's defense...

BET

Derek Chauvin Appeals George Floyd Murder Conviction

Derek Chauvin is asking the Minneapolis Court of Appeals to overturn his conviction for the 2020 murder of George Floyd. CNN reports that the former Minneapolis police officer filed his appeal on Monday (April 25), listing more than a dozen aspects of the case and trial that his attorneys argue tainted the proceedings and rendered them “structurally defective.” Among them include extensive pretrial publicity and protests outside the courthouse, as well as the city’s announcement during jury selection that it would pay a $27 million settlement to Floyd’s family.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Essence

How Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation On The Supreme Court Will Impact The Next Generation Of Black Attorneys

Last week, Judge Jackson became the first Black woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s US Senate confirmation hearings were a tough watch for Black women, particularly when it came to the relentless questioning from those who ultimately voted against her. The inquisitions were posed through a lens of legal concern, but packed enough force that they felt like racist, personal attacks on her character. This treatment was not unlike what young law students, like Tyler Lawson, a first year law student at the University of Chicago, have endured from white peers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Defense Attorneys#Jury Selection#Mix Up#Sentencing#Violent Crime
The Independent

‘I thank God for my life’: Melissa Lucio is granted 11th-hour stay of execution by Texas appeals court

Melissa Lucio has been granted an 11th-hour stay of execution, just 48 hours before she was about to be put to death for a crime she says she didn’t commit.The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued a stay of execution early on Monday afternoon and ordered the trial court to consider new evidence in her case after multiple experts cast doubt on her 2008 conviction and calls to save her grew from human rights advocates, celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Amanda Knox, and both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers.Lucio, who has spent the last 14 years on death row...
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

A Federal Appeals Court Just Devastated the Power of Judges to Reject Bad Plea Deals

More than 97 percent of people convicted of a crime plead guilty in this country, often in exchange for a favorable sentencing recommendation or the dismissal of some other criminal charges. But even when prosecutors won’t offer much in return, most defendants are eager to plead guilty because defendants who go to trial and get convicted receive significantly longer sentences. These long post-trial sentences give prosecutors enormous power at plea bargaining.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Divided Supreme Court Denies Appeal Over Race, Death Penalty (1)

Juror in Black man’s capital case said non-whites more violent than whites. Democratic appointees dissent from court’s refusal to order further review. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Black death-row inmate’s appeal despite one of his Texas jurors believing non-whites are more dangerous than whites. In the...
TEXAS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Texas death row inmate to get Supreme Court review

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal from Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who claims untested crime-scene evidence will help clear him. Reed was sentenced to death for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites. Prosecutors say Reed raped and...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal’s handyman lover appears in court for murder as prosecutors reveal he ‘slashed her throat’

The handyman lover of Orsolya Gaal appeared in court charged with her murder on Thursday night, as prosecutors revealed that the Queens’ mother-of-two’s throat was slashed during the brutal attack.David Bonola, 44, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on charges of murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree after police said he confessed twice to killing the 51-year-old.Prosecutors revealed new details of Ms Gaal’s final moments, detailing how she willingly let her alleged killer into her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning...
PUBLIC SAFETY

