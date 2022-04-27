Judge to hear arguments from Cruz attorneys after jury mix-up

Last week, Judge Jackson became the first Black woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s US Senate confirmation hearings were a tough watch for Black women, particularly when it came to the relentless questioning from those who ultimately voted against her. The inquisitions were posed through a lens of legal concern, but packed enough force that they felt like racist, personal attacks on her character. This treatment was not unlike what young law students, like Tyler Lawson, a first year law student at the University of Chicago, have endured from white peers.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO