Have you been spending some of your time indoors this winter & spring cleaning out closets and sorting through clothes? Revisiting the life-changing magic of tidying up? Or, do you need to offload some garage sale leftovers? We’ve got you covered! The Fox Valley is home to many donation centers and thrift stores that would gladly take your spring cleaning extras. Before your head over with your carload of donations, be sure to check each location for specific item limitations. Also, if you can’t physically make it to the store or have large items you are unable to transport, many stores offer a pick up option, too!

APPLETON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO