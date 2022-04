The Sheridan/Border War Track Meet was run on Tuesday at Homer Scott Stadium with a handful of Wyoming teams plus 3 schools from Billings, Montana. On the girl's side, Addie Pendergast of Sheridan had another outstanding performance with a win in the 200 meters in 24.74, a win in the 400 in 56.46, and a 2nd place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.11. She was the only runner in the 400 field that finished with a time of under a minute.

NATRONA, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO