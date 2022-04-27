ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 102: Star Wars: Rebels season 1

By Nicole Herviou, Jim Lehane
 2 days ago
With the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ show inching closer every day, we decided a great way to prepare ourselves would be by watching all of the hit animated series Star Wars: Rebels and discussing it season-by-season! We also have quite a bit of Star Wars Celebration news, including two...

