A berry welcome presence: berries seem to ring in the arrival of spring and summer. Berries are small and bright bursts of flavor that liven up desserts, smoothie bowls, and even salads. Berries are not only beautiful and tasty, but they also have many reported health benefits. They can contribute to overall body health and generally contain a powerful mix of nutrients and vitamins (via WebMD). Some studies mentioned in The Atlantic go so far as to suggest that berries may even play a role in preventing cognitive decline through their high concentration of antioxidants. Beyond that, there are many berries that carry their own unique benefits.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO