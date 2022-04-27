Durango Kid 2022

Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is a cowboy in real life, too, and he's not shy about showing fans his beautiful real-life ranch via a series of pictures on social media. Smith plays Lloyd on Yellowstone, and as Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) right-hand man, he plays out many of his scenes against the backdrop of the natural splendor of the Montana ranch where Yellowstone films. When Smith is at home at his own ranch in New Mexico, his views there are quite different, but equally spectacular, as he showed off in a post on Instagram on March 31.

